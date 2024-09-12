WFP Supports 11,500 Victims Of Hurricane Beryl With Cash Assistance In Jamaica

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Mickella Anderson-Gordon,

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (DPI) – The 11,500 Jamaicans who were most affected by hurricane Beryl on July 3, are being targeted for cash assistance from the World Food Programme (WFP) to support their recovery.

Head of the WFP Caribbean Multi-Country Jamaica Office, Dana Sacchetti, speaking at a 'Rebuild Jamaica' handover ceremony in Maria, on September 6, said that grants of $20,000, $36,000 and $50,000 are slated to be delivered shortly.

Sacchetti pointed out that the cash intervention will prioritise those who suffered the most damage to their homes and that the assistance will be tailored to the size of the household.

A sum of $20,000 will be provided over two months to a household between one and two persons; $36,000 to households of three and five persons; and $50,000 for households of six and more persons.

“We understand that the [hurricane] has left many of you facing significant challenges, from the loss of homes and livelihoods to the disruption of essential services. The World Food Programme is committed... [to] helping you get back on your feet,” Sacchetti said.

As for St Mary, he informed that more than 750 residents will receive support through the initiative.

“Beneficiaries of the programme will soon be notified of their eligibility for assistance in text messages. Cash assistance will be disbursed through Western Union's national network of more than 230 outlets. The WFP is working closely with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and Western Union to ensure that the support reaches the people and families for whom it is intended,” Sacchetti said. He noted, also, that in addition to the level of damage to the house, households with children, elderly persons or persons with disabilities are being prioritised.

Sacchetti reaffirmed the WFP's solidarity with the ministry of labour and social security, particularly on its Rebuild Jamaica initiative.

Through Rebuild Jamaica, Jamaicans whose homes were affected by hurricane Beryl have been receiving cash grants of $50,000, $150,000 and $400,000 from the government.

The handover in St Mary was the final stop in the two-week islandwide tour under the $1-billion initiative.

