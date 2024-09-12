Phoenix Family Law Attorney Lauren Bostick Named 'World's Most Influential Women In Law' For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lauren Bostick, an Attorney at Colburn Hintze Maletta, was named 2024's "Most Influential Women in Law" for outstanding dedication to her clients and community.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Colburn Hintze Maletta PLLC is thrilled to announce that Senior Family Law Attorney, Lauren A. Bostick, has been named“Most Influential Women in Law” for 2024 by World's Leaders Magazine. Lauren's recognition highlights her exceptional legal career, commitment to community service, and unwavering dedication to her clients. As a leading voice in the Arizona legal field, Lauren's influence is felt both in and out of the courtroom.This award reflects Lauren's tireless work across a broad spectrum of Arizona family law matters, including divorce, child custody, spousal maintenance, child support, domestic violence (orders of protection and injunctions), adoption, and estate planning. Her expertise also spans into personal injury, criminal law, contracts, and dependency cases, and she is a certified mediator.A Leader in Arizona Family LawLauren Bostick 's career is marked by a deep dedication to her clients and the legal community. She graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Organizational Communication from Northern Arizona University. Following her undergraduate studies, she earned her law degree from Phoenix School of Law, where she was a standout student, consistently appearing on the Dean's list and ranking in the top percentile of her class. Lauren's commitment to excellence was underscored when she received the prestigious CALI Award in Trial Practice.Before launching her legal career, Lauren gained invaluable experience in the banking industry, where she worked as a department head managing conservatorship accounts and loans. This experience gave her a unique understanding of finance and management, skills she brings into her legal practice, ensuring her clients receive comprehensive representation.Lauren is known for her advocacy in family law cases, providing strong support for clients dealing with some of life's most challenging situations. Her approach combines empathy and tenacity, allowing her to offer clients not just legal advice but a path forward. In addition to her work as a family law attorney, Lauren is deeply committed to pro bono service, having contributed more than 5,000 hours to legal clinics focused on veterans, homelessness, women's rights, and family law.Commitment to Community and LeadershipIn addition to her legal practice, Lauren has made significant contributions to her community. She serves on the Executive Board of Directors for the Maricopa County Bar Association and is the President of the Maricopa County Bar Foundation. As chair of the Lawyer Referral Service Committee, she works to expand access to justice for those in need of legal services.Lauren's passion for leadership extends to her involvement with Community Legal Services, Swift Youth Foundation, and Opportunity for Kids, where she actively contributes her expertise to further their missions. She has also been a mentor through the Arizona Foundation for Women's She Leads program, where she guides young women in their personal and professional journeys.Her community efforts don't stop there-Lauren has been a vocal advocate for survivors of domestic violence through her work with For Your Record, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering victims. She also serves on several committees within the Arizona Women Lawyers Association, helping shape the future of the legal profession for women across the state.A Trailblazer in the Legal ProfessionLauren's dedication to legal excellence and community leadership has earned her widespread recognition. She has been featured on the“Let Joe Know” television segment on ABC15, where she shared her insights into family law matters. Lauren's honors also include being ranked as a top 5 family law attorney in Ranking Arizona, receiving the“All in for Women” Award from the Arizona Women Lawyers Association, and being named a“Lawyer of Distinction.”In her work, Lauren emphasizes the importance of resilience and lifelong learning.“Success in the legal field is not just about achieving your goals,” says Lauren.“It's about continually striving to be better for yourself and the people you serve.”Balancing Advocacy and Well-BeingLauren's ability to balance a demanding legal career with personal well-being sets her apart. She is an avid animal lover, enjoys reading, writing, yoga, and even finds time for karaoke.“Maintaining balance is one of the biggest challenges in this profession,” Lauren shares.“But by staying organized and prioritizing both my work and personal life, I can give my clients the attention they deserve.”Despite the heavy demands of her profession, Lauren remains committed to her goal of continuous growth. In the future, she hopes to use her extensive legal experience to serve as a judge, contributing to the administration of justice from a new perspective.About Colburn Hintze Maletta PLLCColburn Hintze Maletta PLLC operates at the intersection of justice and advocacy, specializing in a diverse range of legal matters to meet the varied needs of their clients. With a primary focus on Family Law, Criminal Defense, and Personal Injury, their expertise extends to encompass Estate Planning, Adoptions, Dependencies, Business/Contracts, and Domestic Violence Matters.For more information, contact Lauren Bostick at (602) 932-2999 or visit our website at .

