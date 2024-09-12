SADELLE's HIGHLAND PARK LAUNCHES KIDS' MENU, INVITING FAMILIES TO EXPLORE PURPOSEFUL DINING WITH FUN & HEALTHY CHOICES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Kids' Menu at Sadelle's welcomes children 12 & under to own their dining experience empowering them to select dinner choices & engage in new traditions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Major Food Group (MFG), the creative force behind some of America's most celebrated restaurants, introduces its first Kids' Menu on Thursday, September 12 at Sadelle's Highland Park. With a menu of adult hits based on traditions created by MFG Co-Founder Jeff Zalaznick's great-grandmother Sadelle, the Kid's Menu was designed to offer equally exciting dishes made with the highest quality ingredients and healthy choices, for the young guests. Everything was meticulously designed to provide children with a fun, engaging, and inclusive dinner experience while answering parents' desires for child-friendly fine dining.According to a recent survey conducted by Major Food Group, among a nationally representative audience of 203 Dallas parents, the biggest challenges faced by parents when dining out with children in a nicer restaurant are finding kid-friendly menu options (67%), finding healthy kid-friendly menu options (65%), and keeping children entertained (60%). The quality of ingredients included in the Kid's Menu is a major factor for parents with 43% citing this as“Very” important and another 41% citing as“Extremely” important. The survey found that the top wish list from parents included:“healthy meal choices and smaller portion sizes,”“fresh and healthy ingredients,”“activities for parents and children to participate together,”“specialty desserts,” and“staff who are good at communicating with children.”The Kid's Menu features both options that parents are seeking, and items that children will recognize and adore – all prepared at the level guests expect at Sadelle's. Starters include soups - Creamy Tomato Soup made of DOP San Marzano Tomatoes and Chicken Noodle Soup prepared with roasted chicken broth, poached chicken breast, sea salt, Olio Verde, and fresh herbs. At Sadelle's, even Pigs in a Blanket are elevated, made with all-beef Nueske's summer sausage, Kobe beef mini franks, and le coq French Puff Pastry. A healthy option of artfully presented Crudités, freshly cut julienne of celery, carrot, haricot vert, and English hothouse cucumber, served with buttermilk aioli and roasted garlic hummus.Classics like a Special Cheeseburger (freshly ground mix of short rib, chuck and brisket, on a Brioche bun), Grilled Cheese (melted Muenster, Swiss and Sharp Cheddar on a fresh baked challah toast), and Crispy Popcorn Chicken (with hormone and antibiotic-free chicken) – are offered in proper portions. A Petite Roasted Salmon with Green Beans and Mashed Potatoes is offered to those beginning to expand their culinary journey. Always a favorite, the menu features Breakfast for Dinner, but these flapjack short stacks are prepared with a choice of Valrhona chocolate, fresh strawberries, strawberry coulis, fresh blueberries, fresh whipped cream, and grade A maple syrup.The newest signature item at Sadelle's is the“Big Pink Cake,” a beautiful, but whimsical dessert that features fourteen layers of vanilla bean-infused sponge cake, fresh strawberry jam and whipped cream, then decorated in Valrhona strawberry chocolate whipped frosting and finished with glazed strawberries. This dessert, which takes two days to prepare, is meant to share, and children oversee that process! The Big Pink Cake is also available for Birthday events at $175, serving up to 16 adults or 32 children.Each member of the exceptional Sadelle's team is trained to engage, interact and include children in the experience. 87% of respondents in the MFG Survey cited having a kid-friendly activity dining experience as a factor when choosing where to dine out with their children. And, shared anecdotally via more than 40% of comments, parents are seeking a restaurant experience with servers who are understanding and welcoming of children.Children are greeted at the table with their own menu on a specially designed clipboard, along with a sheet of stickers, featuring cowboy hats, boots, a lasso, a piece of cake, a sundae, and more. All of this is designed to encourage inclusiveness, creativity and a connection to the menu, the table, and the dining experience. On the back of the menu, children are encouraged to play a game of“I Spy” from their table, further connecting them with the restaurant environment around them, and with their fellow dinner guests, in a playful and curiosity-stimulating manner.The Sadelle's Kids' Menu is nut free and additional gluten free options are available upon request. The menu will be available for children 12 and under beginning on Thursday, September 12, 2024, during dinner hours, Monday – Sunday, from 5:00pm – 9:00pm. The full menu can be downloaded here.Sadelle's Highland Park is located at No. 1 Highland Park Village, Dallas, TX 75205.For more information, please visit or . Follow on social media at @majorfoodgroup.# # #About Sadelle'sSadelle's, a concept from Major Food Group, is a modern ode to New York's classic tradition of all-day dining. Since opening its first location in the heart of SoHo in 2015, the brand has reached iconic status thanks to its urbane, celebratory atmosphere and a menu of hits, including the best bagels in America. Among its many accolades, Sadelle's was named an essential brunch destination by Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan, and its sticky buns were ranked one of the Best Dishes of 2015 by The New York Times. Sadelle's currently has outposts in New York, Las Vegas, Miami, Paris, Boca Raton, Dallas, Toronto, and Seoul. The restaurant is named after Major Food Group Co-Founder Jeff Zalaznick's great grandmother.

