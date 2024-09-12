Waterwalk Hospitality Announces Key Leadership Appointments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mimi Oliver, CEO of WaterWalk HospitalityWICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WaterWalk Hospitality, a leading innovator in the extended stay hotel industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of two seasoned professionals to its executive team, reinforcing the company's commitment to operational excellence and a people-first culture.Robyn Evans Joins as Vice President of OperationsWith over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Robyn Evans will be joining WaterWalk Hospitality as Vice President of Operations Robyn is recognized for her strategic acumen, operational expertise, and authentic leadership.She brings a wealth of experience, having managed multimillion-dollar portfolios and overseen the development and opening of numerous properties nationwide.Robyn's career includes key leadership roles such as Chief Operating Officer at By the Sea Resorts and Regional Director of Operations at Nationwide Hotel Management Company, Liberty Investment Properties, and other renowned management companies. Her vast experience spans extended-stay and full-service hotels, REITs, restaurants, and rental homes, making her a versatile leader in the hospitality space.Karina Ball Appointed as Senior Director of Human ResourcesWaterWalk Hospitality is also thrilled to welcome Karina Ball as the new Senior Director of Human Resources. Karina brings a wealth of experience in human resources, with a proven track record in fostering a positive workplace culture and championing employee engagement and development.Most recently, Karina oversaw the people and culture division at Four Seasons Resort Orlando, managing over 1,000 team members at one of the largest resorts in the portfolio."We are thrilled to welcome Robyn and Karina to our leadership team," said Mimi Oliver, CEO of WaterWalk Hospitality. Their extensive experience and expertise will be invaluable as we enter the hotel management industry. We are confident their contributions will further enhance our commitment to operational excellence and a people-first culture."About WaterWalk HospitalityWaterWalk Hospitality is a forward-thinking hotel management company committed to setting new standards in the extended stay industry. Built on the legacy of Jack DeBoer, the company is dedicated to creating a culture of excellence, empowerment, and connection, striving to be the first choice for owners, guests, and employees. With a focus on innovation and a passion for hospitality, WaterWalk is leading the way in redefining the extended stay experience.###

