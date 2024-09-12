US Signs $1.2B AMRAAM Missile Deal With Raytheon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US Department of Defense has signed a contract worth approximately $1.2 billion with the American company Raytheon for the production of AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile) medium-range aircraft missiles, Azernews reports citing the Pentagon.

This information was released in a statement from the Pentagon's press service on Wednesday.

According to the document, the contract, totaling $1,195,985,081, includes the delivery of AMRAAM missiles and related equipment to Bahrain, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Canada, Norway, Ukraine, Finland, Japan, and Switzerland.