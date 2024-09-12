US Signs $1.2B AMRAAM Missile Deal With Raytheon
9/12/2024 3:12:44 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The US Department of Defense has signed a contract worth
approximately $1.2 billion with the American company Raytheon for
the production of AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile)
medium-range aircraft missiles, Azernews reports
citing the Pentagon.
This information was released in a statement from the Pentagon's
press service on Wednesday.
According to the document, the contract, totaling
$1,195,985,081, includes the delivery of AMRAAM missiles and
related equipment to Bahrain, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Hungary,
Germany, Italy, Canada, Norway, Ukraine, Finland, Japan, and
Switzerland.
