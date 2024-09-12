Baku Responds To France's Statement Regarding Arrest Of French Citizen In Azerbaijan
Date
9/12/2024 3:12:43 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Aykhan Hajizada, Head of the Press Service Department of the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, has commented on the statement by the
Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France on the arrest of
a French citizen in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.
"The statement of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of
France about the“discrimination” against the French citizen Theo
Clerc and the so-called“unfair decision” by the court about him,
and disregard of Azerbaijan's judicial procedures by France as a
country presenting itself as a“state based on the rule of law,” is
unacceptable. The remarks made by France have no ground.
The sentence given against the French citizen and other persons
who intentionally damage the state property is within the court's
jurisdiction, and the French side has no right to question this
decision.
The French citizen was deprived of liberty under the article of
the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan for intentionally
destroying or damaging the property. It should be noted that Theo
Clerc was previously punished in France for such acts, and a fine
was imposed on him.
In general, according to the conclusion of the investigation and
the court, the French citizen was especially active in the
commission of the crime and took special initiative in this
direction. It was also revealed that his statements during the
court investigation did not correspond to the objective
circumstances of the case.
Although he was previously fined a certain amount for the same
act, his insincere statements to the court regarding his ignorance
of the illegality of acts of this nature in the Republic of
Azerbaijan, including his lack of remorse for the act he committed,
should be listed as the factors determining his punishment to be
more severe than the other two persons.
Everyone is well aware of international law violations,
neocolonial policy, racist, discriminatory, and Islamophobic
activities, and the human rights restrictions of France, which
raise claims about judicial authority and human rights in
Azerbaijan and attempt to teach the world a“lesson of democracy.”
Therefore, it would be more beneficial for France to learn from
such actions," Aykhan Hajizada said in the statement.
MENAFN12092024000195011045ID1108668465
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.