Baku Responds To France's Statement Regarding Arrest Of French Citizen In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Aykhan Hajizada, Head of the Press Service Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, has commented on the statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France on the arrest of a French in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

"The statement of the of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France about the“discrimination” against the French citizen Theo Clerc and the so-called“unfair decision” by the court about him, and disregard of Azerbaijan's judicial procedures by France as a country presenting itself as a“state based on the rule of law,” is unacceptable. The remarks made by France have no ground.

The sentence given against the French citizen and other persons who intentionally damage the state property is within the court's jurisdiction, and the French side has no right to question this decision.

The French citizen was deprived of liberty under the article of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan for intentionally destroying or damaging the property. It should be noted that Theo Clerc was previously punished in France for such acts, and a fine was imposed on him.

In general, according to the conclusion of the investigation and the court, the French citizen was especially active in the commission of the crime and took special initiative in this direction. It was also revealed that his statements during the court investigation did not correspond to the objective circumstances of the case.

Although he was previously fined a certain amount for the same act, his insincere statements to the court regarding his ignorance of the illegality of acts of this nature in the Republic of Azerbaijan, including his lack of remorse for the act he committed, should be listed as the factors determining his punishment to be more severe than the other two persons.

Everyone is well aware of international law violations, neocolonial policy, racist, discriminatory, and Islamophobic activities, and the human rights restrictions of France, which raise claims about judicial authority and human rights in Azerbaijan and attempt to teach the world a“lesson of democracy.” Therefore, it would be more beneficial for France to learn from such actions," Aykhan Hajizada said in the statement.