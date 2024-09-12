Red Cross Workers Killed In Viroliubivka, Donetsk Region, By Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The dead and as a result of a Russian artillery strike on Viroliubivka, Donetsk region, are staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the ombudsman, they were all in a truck transporting humanitarian aid.

“We already know about the shelling, but the ICRC , as well as the IFRC, are silent! No reaction, condemnation or expression of condolences! Thus, this silence only covers up the criminal policy of the Russian Federation,” Lubinets said.

He emphasized that the ICRC“must officially and publicly recognize” Russia's violation of the Geneva Conventions.

The Office of the Prosecutor General clarified on Facebook that Red Cross staff had arrived in the village to distribute fuel briquettes to local residents to heat their homes. At the time of the shelling, they were unloading the delivered aid.

The survivors were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds and mine-blast injuries. Both victims were taken to a medical facility, one of them is in serious condition.

Law enforcement officers opened a proceeding under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war. A pre-trial investigation is underway.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of September 12, the Russian army shelled Viroliubivka, Donetsk region, killing three people and injuring two others.

Photo: OPG