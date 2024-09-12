War Update: 79 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines, 14 Battles Still Ongoing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 12, a total of 79 combat clashes have taken place throughout the day along frontlines in Ukraine, with Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors seeing the fiercest fighting.

That is according to the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian invaders keep on storming the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. A total of 79 combat clashes have already taken place since the beginning of the day. Most of the battles were recorded in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors," the report reads.

According to the General Staff, on September 12, the communities of Tymofiivka, Ivano-Shyichyne, Hremyach, Sukhodil, and Porozok were affected by the enemy artillery and mortar fire in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with glide bombs near Pavlivka, Mariino, Bilopillia, Obodiv and Richok.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice stormed the positions of Ukrainian forces near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian invaders are conducting offensive operations near Synkivka and Kolisnykivka. One battle is still going on.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions three times near Druzheliubivka and Nevske. The situation is under control.

In the Siversk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled the invaders' attempts to advance near Verkhniokamianske. One battle is still going on in this area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, there have been four clashes so far near Zaliznianske and Stupochky. At the same time, the enemy's aviation struck the settlements of Pavlivske and Novopokrovka.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians, supported by aviation, attempted four times to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions near New York and Nelipivka, but received a tough rebuff. In addition, the Russian forces struck Toretsk and Ivanopillia with unguided aerial rockets and glide bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 20 assaults near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Novotroitske, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka. Ukraine's Defense Forces disrupted the Russian onslaught and repelled 14 enemy attacks, six battles are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders attacked 33 times towards Zhelanne Pershe, Ukrainsk, Oleksandropol, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka. 27 attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed. The fighting continues near Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy twice unsuccessfully stormed Ukrainian positions near Zolota Nyva and Katerynivka.

Two enemy attacks were also repulsed in the Prydniprovske sector.

In other sectors, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

As reported by Ukrinform, 105 combat clashes were recorded on the frontlines on September 11.