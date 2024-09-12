Russians Hit Derhachy In Kharkiv Region
Date
9/12/2024 3:12:28 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At around 17:00 on September 12, the Russian army carried out an airstrike on Derhachy, Kharkiv region.
Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
The regional chief informed that at around 17:00 the Russians hit the city of Kharkiv as well as the town of Derhachy in Kharkiv district with a guided air bomb damaging private households. There has been no information about casualties so far.
As Viacheslav Zadorenko, Chief of the Derhachi Town Military Administration reported on Telegram , the Russians hit an open area within the town.
"A 65-year-old woman had an acute reaction to stress. Also, several private households were damaged by the shelling," Zadorenko wrote.
Read also: Russians drop two bombs
on border
of Sumy region
- woman killed
Russians also struck the Malodanylivsk community in Kharkiv district, its chief, Oleksandr Hololobov, said. There were no casualties.
As reported, around 17:00 the Russians hit the private sector in Kharkiv.
MENAFN12092024000193011044ID1108668446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.