Russians Hit Derhachy In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At around 17:00 on September 12, the Russian carried out an on Derhachy, Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The regional chief informed that at around 17:00 the Russians hit the city of Kharkiv as well as the town of Derhachy in Kharkiv district with a guided air bomb damaging private households. There has been no information about casualties so far.

As Viacheslav Zadorenko, Chief of the Derhachi Town Military Administration reported on Telegram , the Russians hit an open area within the town.

"A 65-year-old woman had an acute reaction to stress. Also, several private households were damaged by the shelling," Zadorenko wrote.

Russians also struck the Malodanylivsk community in Kharkiv district, its chief, Oleksandr Hololobov, said. There were no casualties.

As reported, around 17:00 the Russians hit the private sector in Kharkiv.