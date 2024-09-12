Ukrainian Town Of Konotop Survives Fiercest Strike Since War Starts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today's Russian shelling of the town of Konotop, Sumy region, was the most massive since the start of Russia's large-scale war against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Artiukh, Chief of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced this on the national television , Ukrinform reports.

"Since the start of the large-scale war, the town of Konotop has not experienced such shelling. It was the largest air strike," Artiukh noted.

He also said that the enemy wanted to demoralize and create panic in the town. For this, they planned to strike the town's energy facilities in order to put the town into blackout. But then they began to destroy residential buildings of civilians to deprive them of water, communications, and other necessities. But the town was prepared for such a situation.

"The town had a certain material reserve, built some protective structures. Thanks to this, energy companies have already started supplying electricity to the consumers" the regional chief emphasized.

According to him, when the electricity was cut off, backup power sources were put into operation. Thus, the consequences of the strike were not so critical for the town dwellers as the enemy hoped.

Volodymyr Artiukh also added that representatives of some international organizations arrived to help the town authorities to provide assistance to the residents of Konotop.

As reported by Ukrinform, overnight, September 12, the Russians carried out a massive airstrike on energy and civil infrastructure facilities of the Konotop community.