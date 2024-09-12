Situation Aggravating On Dnipro Left Bank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Most of the Russian infantry take place in the Prydniprovske sector.

That is according to Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavria Operational Group of Troops, who said this on the national television, Ukrinform saw.

"A greater number of combat clashes, so-called infantry attacks, take place precisely in the Prydniprovske sector, where Ukrainian forces continue to hold bridgeheads on the left of the Dnipro River. Today, from the beginning of the day to 16:00, two assaults took place. Yesterday there were seven assaults throughout the day, and during the last week a total of 60 assaults were reported," Lykhovii said.

He noted that compared to the period of relative calm, there is now a sharp aggravation in the situation.

"The enemy is making significant efforts to occupy the gray zone on the so-called islands and in the area, which is cut by straits, mouths of the Dnipro, and various water obstacles on the left bank of the river. There, combat operations are somewhat complicated as they need boats and jet skis," the spokesperson said.

Lykhovii also noted that a large number of Russian vessels are being destroyed every day.

According to him, Ukrainian forces manage to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. "It's not just Krynky, it's about seven locations all together, starting from the mouth of the Dnipro and further east of Krynky," added Lykhovii.

As reported, the intensity of hostilities has significantly increased in the zone of responsibility of the Tavria Operational Group of Troops.