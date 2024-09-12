Arteta Agrees New Arsenal Deal: Reports

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has agreed a new three-year contract at the club, ending uncertainty over his future, according to widespread reports on Thursday.

The 42-year-old has been in charge of the Gunners since 2019 and has led them to successive second-place league finishes but had entered the final 12 months of his deal.

Arteta called for calm last month regarding his contract situation, insisting his focus had been on the transfer window.

His new deal comes on the eve of Arsenal's Premier League clash against London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Since leaving a coaching role at Manchester City to take over from Unai Emery at the Emirates, Arteta, a former Arsenal player, has won silverware and made the club Premier League title challengers again.

In his first season in charge the Gunners lifted the FA Cup.

They have also finished as Premier League runners-up in the past two seasons, pushing champions Manchester City in enthralling title battles.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the table after two wins and a draw and begin their Champions League campaign next week against Atalanta.