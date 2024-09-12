Future Electronics To Attend The 2024 John Molson Career Fair At Concordia University

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) September 12, 2024 – Future will participate in the 2024 John Molson Career Fair, the largest recruitment event organized by Concordia's Career Management Services (CMS) team at the John Molson School of Business. This event will bring together a diverse mix of undergraduate and students, all seeking internships and full-time roles within leading companies.



The John Molson Career Fair is set to take place on September 23rd, 2024 at the Windsor Ballrooms in Montreal, and will provide an ideal for Future Electronics to connect with promising talent. The fair is a significant annual event, with last year's edition hosting 68 employers and over 710 students.



Future Electronics' Talent Acquisition Specialists will introduce students to the exciting career opportunities available within the company. The discussions will center around Future Electronics' business model, the benefits of working at the company, and the various roles Future Electronics has to offer.



The primary goal of Future Electronics' participation in this event is to recruit and attract top-tier students in key areas such as Accounting, Finance, Business Technology Management, and MBA programs. By engaging with the next generation of professionals, Future Electronics aims to build a pipeline of talent to support its ongoing growth and innovation.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit





