International Zinc Association To Organize Zinc College Hosted By Hindustan Zinc In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Udaipur, 12th September 2024: The International Zinc Association (IZA) to organize the Zinc College hosted by Hindustan Zinc in India after 10 years from 15th to 19th September 2024 in Udaipur, Zinc City. The Zinc College is organized every two years by the IZA, and this year India takes the baton from Spain. An exclusive 5-day event, Zinc College will serve as a focal point for the exchange of groundbreaking ideas and the advancement of best practices that will shape the future of the zinc worldwide.



Hosting Zinc College in India shines a spotlight on India's growing influence in the global zinc industry and underscores IZA's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability within the sector. The event is being organized in Udaipur, home to the host company, Hindustan Zinc, India's largest and the world's second largest integrated zinc producer. Udaipur has a rich history of zinc mining & smelting spanning more than 2500 years and is rightly known as the Zinc City. This event will further cement India\'s role in leading global conversations on the future of zinc, with a particular focus on new applications in infrastructure, energy storage, renewable energy, automobiles, healthcare, and agriculture. As the zinc industry undergoes a crucial transition towards sustainability, Zinc College will be instrumental in driving innovations aimed at reducing carbon emissions and enhancing the longevity of materials, including the introduction of low carbon Green Zinc offerings by IZA members like Hindustan Zinc, Boliden, Teck and Nyrstar and developments in the steel industry.



Welcoming the upcoming Zinc College, Mr. Arun Misra, Chairperson of the International Zinc Association, said,“As we gear up for Zinc College 2024, I am excited to welcome global professionals to Zinc City, Udaipur. Zinc is integral to a low-carbon future and this event will mark a significant milestone for the International Zinc Association, reflecting the zinc industry's commitment to building an ecosystem that supports the ongoing global energy transition. Globally zinc stands at the threshold of a remarkable revolution and particularly in India, zinc is poised to bolster the ongoing infrastructural thrust with structurally durable steel while also supporting the energy storage market. The next big thing in the zinc industry is the development of zinc alloys that will further enable the steel industry to create product solutions that enhance the resilience of steel structures. It is our estimate that the demand for zinc will double in the next 10 years, which makes an event like the Zinc College even more critical for laying the foundation for a future-ready ecosystem. We eagerly anticipate five days of invaluable learning and exchange from the best in the world.”



This event will bring together industry leaders and experts with over a 100 participants from around the world to Zinc City. Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the latest trends and advancements in the zinc industry. As part of the event, the participants will visit Hindustan Zinc's state-of-the-art zinc mining and smelting facilities across Rajasthan. Along with the visit, the event will feature a series of engaging sessions led by industry experts, interactive workshops and networking opportunities for attendees to connect with peers and mentors from the zinc industry.



About Zinc College



Zinc College is organized every two years by the International Zinc Association in partnership with a member company. Hindustan Zinc Limited is the partner of Zinc College 2024. Zinc College 2024 is a 5-day international management program that offers specialized knowledge, leadership development, networking, and practical application tailored to the unique demands and opportunities of the zinc sector. Zinc College speakers are senior executives from IZA member companies and experts from public and private organizations.





About International Zinc Association



The International Zinc Association (IZA) was created in 1991 by a group of leading zinc & steel producers to represent the zinc industry globally. IZA's activities are to sustainably grow markets and maintain the industry's license to operate through effectively managed initiatives in research and development, technology transfer, and communication of the value of zinc. Operating internationally and locally through its regional affiliates, IZA helps sustain the long-term global demand for zinc and its markets by promoting such key end uses as corrosion protection for steel and the essentiality of zinc in human health and crop nutrition. IZA's main programs are Sustainability & Environment, Technology & Market Development and Communications. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina (USA), IZA also operates regionally through their offices in China, Europe, Latin America, North America, India and Southern Africa.

