Investors Backing Mining Stocks As Gold Moves Higher - Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB) Makes Top Volume Leader On TSX

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including reports on trading for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB ) (OTCQX: CXBMF), a growing mid-tier producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua.

Calibre Mining is the TSX top volume leader as of this report, currently trading at $2.3500, up 0.0900, gaining 3.9823% on volume of over 5.1 million shares. Avid mining retail investors are moving into this stock and others as moves higher today and looks like a sector to be long in.

On September 10th Calibre announced drill results from the Company's 2024 exploration program within the Limon Mine Complex ("Limon"), in Nicaragua, including a new discovery, San Jose, situated approximately 2.5km north of the high-grade Panteon Norte deposit along the VTEM Gold Corridor. Four diamond drills are currently active in the VTEM Gold Corridor tracing mineralization to depth and along strike.

Gold highlights from the new San Jose discovery include:

13.26 g/t Au over 4.9 metres including 33.50 g/t Au over 1.2 metres in Hole LM-24-4966;

4.92 g/t Au over 10.3 metres including 9.79 g/t Au over 4.9 metres in Hole LM-24-4938; and

5.86 g/t Au over 4.7 metres and 4.50 g/t Au over 5.3 metres in Hole LM-24-4946.

Gold highlights from the past producing underground Talavera gold zone include:

2024 Talavera drill results:

6.38 g/t Au over 10.5 metres in Hole LIM-24-4943;

14.55 g/t Au over 1.0 metres and 23.60 g/t Au over 1.2 metres in Hole LIM-24-4962; and

19.95 g/t Au over 0.4 metres and 38.87 g/t Au over 1.2 metres in Hole LIM-24-4953.

2023 Talavera drill results ( see News Release dated May 17, 2023 ):

10.22 g/t Au over 4.2 metres including 15.25 g/t Au over 2.0 metres; 15.46 g/t Au over 6.7 metres including 18.09 g/t Au over 5.7 metres; 10.58 g/t Au over 7.9 metres including 15.18 g/t Au over 2.9 metres in Hole LIM-22-4688;

3.89 g/t Au over 2.5 metres including 5.85 g/t Au over 1.5 metres; 4.45 g/t Au over 20.9 metres including 8.09 g/t Au over 5.4 metres; 6.69 g/t Au over 3.5 metres; 9.31 g/t Au over 3.1 metres in Hole LIM-22-4677;

3.92 g/t Au over 3.6 metres in Hole LIM-22-4673; and

4.10 g/t Au over 4.2 metres in Hole LIM-22-4721.

Gold highlights from the 2024 Limon exploration program include:

8.98 g/t Au over 3.3 metres Estimated True Width ("ETW") in Hole LIM-24-4890;

19.81 g/t Au over 3.8 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4945;

16.52 g/t Au over 1.3 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4895;

29.90 g/t Au over 0.3 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4917;

5.29 g/t Au over 1.4 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4933;

6.10 g/t Au over 5.0 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4939; and

8.79 g/t Au over 2.8 metres ETW in Hole LIM-24-4937.

Recent news

