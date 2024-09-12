Silver Edges Higher And Miners Follow - Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR) Makes TSX Top Percentage Gainer List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including reports on trading for silver miner Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR ) (NYSE: EXK).

As silver edges higher today, several of the silver producers are seeing gains of 10% or higher.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR)(NYSE: EXK) makes the TSX top percentage gainers list today, currently trading at $4.7400, up 0.4800, gaining 11.2676% on volume of over 665,000 shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $4.75.

With and silver stocks building momentum in today's trading, the mining sector is heating up and looking at a potential breakout on the horizon.

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

