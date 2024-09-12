Integrative Nurse Coach® Certificate Program Expands To 120 Contact Hours With New Board Certification Review Course

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INCA introduces a comprehensive Part 3 to its flagship program, further empowering nurse coaches with enhanced training and board certification preparation.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy (INCA) is proud to announce a significant enhancement to its acclaimed Integrative Nurse Coach® Certificate Program (INCCP), which now offers 120 contact hours.The expansion includes a newly introduced optional Part 3: NC-BC Board Certification Review Course, adding 24 contact hours specifically designed to support nurses in their journey toward board certification.The INCCP is already known for its innovative approach, bridging evidence-based nursing practices with holistic mind-body-spirit wellness techniques.This new offering solidifies the program's leadership in integrative nurse coaching education, providing participants with an unparalleled level of preparation and expertise in the growing field of nurse coaching.Program Overview:Part 1: Foundations of Integrative Nurse Coaching (36 contact hours)Part 2: Practicum (60 contact hours) – Includes coaching supervision hours required for board certificationPart 3: Board Certification Review Course (24 contact hours) – A self-study component now included in tuition, offering a comprehensive review for nurses pursuing board certificationThis expansion ensures that nurse coaches enrolled in the INCCP receive a more robust education, fully equipping them to provide integrative, patient-centered care and to lead in today's evolving healthcare landscape. The new 120 contact hours make the INCCP one of the most comprehensive nurse coaching programs available today.“The addition of the Board Certification Review Course is a direct response to the growing demand from our participants for more comprehensive preparation for the NC-BC board exam ,” said Ronald Kanka, Executive Director of Operations at INCA.“We are thrilled to offer a program that not only helps nurses deepen their practice but also supports them in achieving this important professional milestone.”As part of the announcement, INCA is also extending early registration pricing through Saturday, 11:59 PM ET, with a special discount code available for those interested in securing their spot in the program.Nurses can register here

