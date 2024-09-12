Intelsat Delivers Summer Games In Brazil Using New Terrestrial IP Service

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Intelsat , operator of one of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, successfully provided an innovative two-continent IntelsatOne IP hybrid service seamlessly delivering live, content from the iconic Paris Summer Games to Brazil.

“Broadcasters and programmers are looking for reliable and cost-effective alternatives to contribute and distribute video feeds regionally and globally, inclusive of prominent, high-value content such as the Summer Games,” said Pascale Fromont, vice president and general manager of Media, Intelsat.“With its inception in 2023, IntelsatOne IP is uniquely designed to increase the reach and flexibility of the Intelsat Global Hybrid Media Network, providing customers with more options for video distribution and contribution, and back-up and disaster recovery systems.”

Intelsat demonstrated IntelsatOne IP as a disaster recovery service during the two-week Summer Games in Paris. To send the live video feeds to a Brazilian broadcaster, Intelsat delivered its secure reliable transport stream to the IntelsatOne IP point of presence (PoP) in Paris. From there, the video moved through the IntelsatOne IP terrestrial network to Intelsat's Rio de Janeiro PoP where it was delivered to the local production network. The customer reported lower latency and higher efficiency when compared to sending content through the public internet.

Fully integrated into Intelsat's hybrid terrestrial and satellite infrastructure, IntelsatOne IP provides a new global IP software video management layer to an existing, terrestrial fiber network. This provides media customers with more connectivity options in content distribution. The versatility of IntelsatOne IP allows customers to distribute content through a hybrid terrestrial-satellite connection, as well as provide a back-up or disaster recovery system.

To learn more about IntelsatOne IP, click here .

About Intelsat

Intelsat's global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company's next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry“firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the“next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink