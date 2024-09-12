GT Molecular Wins CDC's National Wastewater Surveillance System Multi-Pathogen Assay Development Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, Inc., a company providing ultrasensitive PCR assays for wastewater-based epidemiology, cancer research, and pathogen detection, was awarded the Center for Control's (CDC) National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS), Multi-Pathogen Assay Development Optimization, Validation, and Support contract. This work will build upon previously successful contracts with the CDC and incorporate emerging public threat targets from viral, bacterial, parasitic, fungal, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), infectious disease source tracking, and disease vector categories. The project will span up to five years and emphasizes the continued support for wastewater testing as a part of the nation's public health response. GT Molecular is proud to receive this award and is excited to continue providing the best assays for the nation's wastewater testing needs.

Key takeaways:



The CDC is supporting wastewater testing for public health threats in the years to come

GT Molecular has and continues to be at the forefront of wastewater-based epidemiology pathogen testing More targets and multiplexed PCR assay kits are in development for a variety of digital and RT-PCR platforms from QIAGEN®, Bio-Rad®, and Roche®!

GT Molecular is empowering hundreds of academic, commercial, and public testing laboratories around the world with its easy-to-use and accurate PCR assay kits as well as its national testing and sequencing services.

Contact us!

Please reach out to us to learn more or to be added to our update list for new and upcoming CDC assay kit releases! and [email protected]

Disclaimer: Reference to specific commercial products, manufacturers, companies, or trademarks does not constitute its endorsement or recommendation by the

U.S. Government, Department of Health and Human Services, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About GT Molecular

With its GT-PlexTM patented and patent-pending technology, GT Molecular is a leader in providing ultrasensitive, multiplexed digital PCR and qPCR tests. GTM's technology for highly multiplexed assays provide a user friendly, out-of-box solution for rapid deployment with reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 3-4 molecules of target nucleic acid. In addition to its presence in wastewater-based epidemiology, the company has a growing catalog that includes multiplexed PCR Kits for oncology genes and pathogen detection – including respiratory panels, SARS-CoV-2 + Variants, gastrointestinal/enteric, AMR, and others. For more information, please visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn and X .







SOURCE GT Molecular

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED