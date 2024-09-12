Spartan Capital Securities LLC Announces NASDAQ Membership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities LLC , a leading full-service firm, is proud to announce its official membership with NASDAQ, one of the world's largest and most prestigious stock exchanges. This marks a pivotal moment in the firm's growth, further strengthening its presence in the financial and commitment to delivering cutting-edge services to its clients.



As a newly minted member, Spartan Capital gains access to one of the most advanced markets, unlocking new opportunities to enhance liquidity, transparency, and access to global capital markets. This development represents a key strategic move as Spartan Capital continues to expand its reach and influence across the financial services landscape.

John D. Lowry , CEO and Founder of Spartan Capital Securities, commented on the announcement:

“Joining NASDAQ is a transformative milestone for our firm. This membership signifies Spartan Capital's relentless drive to elevate the quality of services we provide to our clients. It allows us to operate on a platform known for its innovation, efficiency, and global reach, which aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering unparalleled value and insight to investors.”

NASDAQ membership empowers Spartan Capital to broaden its service offerings in wealth management, investment banking, and capital markets advisory, all while providing clients with enhanced market access and strategic financial solutions.

Spartan Capital's NASDAQ membership follows a period of substantial growth for the firm , underscoring its dedication to continuous innovation and top-tier service in a highly competitive industry. The firm looks forward to leveraging this membership to offer expanded capabilities and create more value for its clients.

