Empowering Leaders: NAWBO Orlando Celebrates 2024 Women Who Win Award Recipients

The 2024 Women Who Win Business Awards honor those who excel, innovate, and contribute to their industries while advancing the NAWBO Orlando mission.

- Regine Bonneau, NAWBO Orlando Chapter PresidentORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Women business owners continue to drive significant growth in the U.S. economy, overcoming challenges and barriers to success.The 2024 Women Who Win Business Awards celebrate those who have not only persevered but also excelled, contributing to their industries and the NAWBO Orlando mission – driving change and innovation.Emerging Business of the Year - Mona L. Cherkaoui - Mona Lou International LLCMona L. Cherkaoui, the dynamic founder of Mona Lou International LLC, has been named Emerging Business of the Year. The business has seen an impressive 18% growth through direct marketing efforts, driven by a strategy of robust lead generation and follow-up, offering short virtual demos to potential clients.Mona's coaching and consulting services have been the primary driving force behind the company's revenue growth. Operating both nationally and internationally, Mona Lou International has also contributed to the industry by hiring paid interns for research projects and employing a full-time staff member for administrative work. Mona is also actively involved in her community, volunteering with NAWBO and Global Women of Impact, among other local charities.Established Business of the Year - Christa K. Santos - CKS Marketing Communications LLCChrista K. Santos, the visionary leader behind CKS Marketing Communications LLC, has been honored as the Established Business of the Year. Over the past year, CKS Marketing Communications has seen significant growth with the addition of two new clients resulting in three-year growth rate of 67%, both in the government contracting industry.The majority of her business income-60%-is derived from local markets, with the remaining 40% from regional markets in North Carolina, Georgia and Maryland. Christa's contributions to her industry include helping her clients become award-winning organizations, raising their profiles to attract top talent, and stimulating job creation.Beyond her business achievements, Christa is deeply committed to community involvement, serving as an advisor and mentor to various organizations, including Global Women of Impact (GWOI), NAWBO Orlando and the Alpha Delta Pi Chapter at Rollins College. Despite facing the challenge of a client downsizing, Christa successfully helped them re-strategize and connect with local resources to rebuild their business. Her leadership and dedication have not gone unnoticed; she was recently honored as a community leader by Dr. Harriet in October 2023 at the IMPACTHer event.Member of the Year - Amber Kelley - M.A.D. Cleaning Services LLCThe Member of the Year award is presented to Amber Kelley, a dedicated and passionate advocate within the NAWBO community. Over the past 12 months, M.A.D. Cleaning Services LLC has experienced remarkable growth, achieving a 19% increase in sales. This success is primarily attributable to Amber's comprehensive redefinition of the sales process, which is now finely tuned to identify and alleviate the specific pain points of her clientele. By focusing on their needs and providing tailored solutions, Amber has not only enhanced client satisfaction but also significantly boosted conversion rates and sales performance.Her company has also made significant contributions to the industry through the development of advanced field management software, professional training for new hires, and the creation of detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for each property. Amber's active involvement in NAWBO Orlando and her tireless efforts to uplift fellow members have made her a standout leader and an inspiration to others.“These outstanding women-Mona L. Cherkaoui, Christa Santos and Amber Kelley-truly embody the spirit of the Women Who Win Awards. Their remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to their fields reflect the resilience, innovation, and leadership that define women entrepreneurs today,” says Regine Bonneau, CTPRP, NAWBO Orlando Chapter President.NAWBO Orlando is proud to support and recognize the achievements of these women, who serve as inspiring role models for future generations of business leaders. As we celebrate their successes, we continue to work towards our mission of fostering economic empowerment and providing valuable resources to women entrepreneurs across Central Florida.

