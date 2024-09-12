Timothy D. Henry, MD Joins Powerful Medical's US Scientific Advisory Board Amidst Entry To The US Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Timothy D. Henry, MD Joins Powerful Medical's US Scientific Advisory Board

NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Powerful Medical, a leading innovator in AI-powered cardiology solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Timothy D. Henry, a renowned interventional cardiologist, to its U.S. Scientific Advisory Board. This significant addition comes as the company prepares to enter the U.S. market, marking an important step in its global expansion.

Dr. Henry, a renowned expert in interventional cardiology and the treatment of acute myocardial infarction (STEMI), brings decades of experience in patient care and clinical research. He is the co-founder and principal investigator for the Midwest STEMI Consortium, a registry with over 20,000 consecutive STEMI activations, one of the first and largest networks of its kind in the US. His expertise will be pivotal in guiding Powerful Medical's efforts to revolutionize STEMI care with AI-augmented solutions.

“Acute myocardial infarction remains one of the most challenging conditions in cardiac care. The integration of artificial intelligence into the chest pain patient pathway is a critical step forward. By harnessing AI, we can drastically improve early detection and streamline patient management, ensuring faster and more precise treatment decisions. I'm excited to work with Powerful Medical and bring this game-changing technology to the forefront of STEMI care in the U.S.,” stated Timothy D. Henry, MD .

Contrary to popular belief, STEMI management remains an unresolved challenge in modern cardiology, with 30-40% of acute myocardial infarctions initially misdiagnosed, largely due to patients presenting with subtle ECG abnormalities that fall outside traditional STEMI criteria. These elusive STEMI equivalents , often under-recognized and difficult to detect, pose substantial barriers to timely intervention. Persistent misdiagnoses and treatment delays continue to impact patient outcomes, particularly for those presenting at non-PCI-capable centers.

AI emerges as the game-changer, unlocking the potential for faster, more accurate detection and intervention. Powerful Medical's AI ECG PMcardio platform enables faster and more accurate diagnosis using 12-lead ECGs, accurately detecting subtle patterns, enabling recognition as early as the pre-hospital setting, and significantly enhancing diagnostic precision in these complex and high-risk cases.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Henry to our advisory board as we continue our mission to redefine cardiac care on a global scale, with the US representing the largest and most dynamic healthcare market. His expertise will be invaluable as we introduce our technology to hospitals across the country, particularly in non-cardiologist settings, where our AI has been shown to reduce false positives and increase sensitivity , enhancing patient outcomes and driving the future of STEMI care,” highlighted Robert Herman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Powerful Medical.

With CE-certification under the European MDR, PMcardio is already making strides in Europe, trusted by 40,000 healthcare professionals and widely adopted by leading institutions for cardiac care, including the renowned Cardiovascular Center Aalst in Belgium. The platform is now in the process of FDA clearance, which is anticipated next year and will enable U.S. healthcare providers to adopt this cutting-edge technology.

Powerful Medical is actively running retrospective and prospective validation pilot programs with leading U.S. institutions, testing PMcardio on diverse patient cohorts across the country.

