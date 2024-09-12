Chicago Native & Breast Cancer Survivor Creates New Foundation To Provide Nutrional Counseling To Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Nutritional Counseling May Help Prevent Breast Cancer

- TJ HillsNY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chicago native T.J Hills says that it was her own breast cancer diagnosis that sparked her to launch the Better Estrogen Health Foundation this year.“As a survivor, I felt compelled to share my journey and educate women on their estrogen health, the importance of self-care and why nutrition can be a preventative tool,” says Hills.Hills says her new Foundation is a unique approach to breast cancer prevention as it advocates genetic nutrition as an empowering health tool for all women and a breast cancer prevention tool for those at higher risk.“We have all heard the statistics....one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. I wanted to take a proactive approach to prevention, which is why I created the Better Estrogen Health Foundation," says Hills.“Because estrogen stimulates hormone receptor-positive breast cancers to grow, it's imperative that we talk about ways to lower the estrogen level and help slow cancer cells from growing and help prevent cancer from returning.”Unfortunately, Hills says most women - including breast cancer survivors - do not know anything about their own estrogen health.According to a report published May 17 in Nature, Harvard Medical School researchers have identified the original molecular trigger that initiates a cascade culminating in breast tumor development in a subset of breast cancers that are driven by estrogen. That means estrogen is a more powerful breast cancer culprit than we realized - Harvard GazetteCami Grasher is a Board-Certified Holistic Health Practitioner who provides nutritional counseling for the Better Estrogen Health Foundation. She is also an advocate of Estrogen genetic health and uses these nutritional preventative tools in her practice with patients nationwide. "Understanding what your body does with estrogen and other hormones is imperative. But it's also important to know the right foods to eat. It takes just as long to eat healthy as it does unhealthy. Eating healthy is essential for the prevention of disease whether it be Breast cancer, a reoccurrence or any other debilitating disease.”Grasher Quinoa provides ten-minute tips on cooking with food that lowers inflammation and explains the "why" behind the foods."A simple vegetable stir-fry includes quinoa, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, tofu or tempeh, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, and tamari sauce. It takes ten minutes to make and will provide lunch for one week, she says. "Why is this lunch so packed with anti-cancer properties? Quinoa contains fiber, which is linked to lower breast cancer risk. Cruciferous vegetables contain sulforaphane and DIM, which both contain anti-cancer properties. Garlic and ginger are proven for their anti-inflammatory effects and inflammation can lead to cancer.Hills is so passionate about her new Foundation because it provides the three "E's" to fighting cancer, she says, You must be educated, empowered, and energized to fight this insidious disease.The Chicago native spreads her message of perseverance, resilience, and empowerment at corporate events, medical conferences, and women's groups. She has spoken on national television, radio outlets, and podcasts.Besides knowing your estrogen health, Hills also encourages women to listen to their bodies. At the time of her diagnosis in 2009, Hills was working on Wall Street advising the largest institutional investors and Hedge Funds. She was also a wife and mother of three young boys.“I was a Type A personality who also put my own health last which is something most moms do. I hope my message resonates with women to put their health at the top of the list.”To learn more about the Better Estrogen Health Foundation or book a speaking engagement, log onto or contact:T.J. Hills ...Cecilia Toschi ... 203-524-2422

Cecilia Toschi

MVT Media

+1 203-524-2422

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.