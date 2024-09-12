Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Manitex International, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price For Its Public Shareholders
Date
9/12/2024 2:30:55 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi
LLP is investigating Manitex
(Nasdaq: MNTX ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Tadano.
Click here to learn how to join our investigation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
In the transaction, Manitex stockholders will receive only $5.80 per share in an all-cash transaction at an equity value of $123 million and total transaction value of $223 million, including outstanding debt.
The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Manitex by imposing a significant penalty if Manitex accepts a competing bid. Manitex insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.
We are investigating the conduct of Manitex's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.
If you own Manitex common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or .
We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
SOURCE Ademi LLP
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN12092024003732001241ID1108668017
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.