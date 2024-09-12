Cannabisnewsbreaks Cannabisnewswire And IBN Partner With NY Cannabis Insider To Boost Visibility For Premier Cannabis Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”), a specialized communications for the cannabis sector and

one of the 65+ brands powered by IBN , on Thursday announced that it has been named the Official NewsWire of the

NY Cannabis Insider

event, with IBN serving as the Official Sponsor. The event, scheduled for September 25, 2024, at The Desmond Hotel in Albany, NY, will focus on“Making Money in the NYS Market,” featuring leaders sharing insights on building profitable cannabis businesses. CNW will amplify the event's coverage through its vast syndication network, while IBN will drive visibility across its family of brands. This partnership aims to enhance recognition for speakers, participants, and the cannabis industry's evolving legal landscape.

To view the full press release, visit



About NY Cannabis Insider

NY Cannabis Insider hosts conferences, industry summits, and networking meetups statewide throughout the year. The in-person sessions bring together cannabis entrepreneurs and thought leaders to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. Each live event dedicates an abundance of networking time to connect with others in the industry who can answer questions or become a resource as entrepreneurs build their businesses. For more information, visit the event's website at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

("CNW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector.

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

