Cannabisnewsbreaks Cannabisnewswire And IBN Partner With NY Cannabis Insider To Boost Visibility For Premier Cannabis Event

NY Cannabis Insider
event, with IBN serving as the Official media Sponsor. The event, scheduled for September 25, 2024, at The Desmond Hotel in Albany, NY, will focus on“Making Money in the legal NYS Market,” featuring industry leaders sharing insights on building profitable cannabis businesses. CNW will amplify the event's coverage through its vast syndication network, while IBN will drive visibility across its family of brands. This partnership aims to enhance recognition for speakers, participants, and the cannabis industry's evolving legal landscape.
About NY Cannabis Insider
NY Cannabis Insider hosts conferences, industry summits, and networking meetups statewide throughout the year. The in-person sessions bring together cannabis entrepreneurs and thought leaders to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. Each live event dedicates an abundance of networking time to connect with others in the industry who can answer questions or become a resource as entrepreneurs build their businesses. For more information, visit the event's website at
