Executive Board of Symrise AG reorganized

-

Holzminden, September 12, 2024



Walter Ribeiro appointed Board Member for the Taste, Nutrition & segment

Jörn Andreas leaves Symrise at his own request and on the best of terms Jean-Yves Parisot takes over as interim head of the Scent & Care segment The Supervisory Board of Symrise AG has appointed Walter Ribeiro to the Executive Board with effect from September 15, 2024. Ribeiro will take over the management of the Taste, Nutrition & Health (TN&H) segment, which was previously headed by CEO Dr. Jean-Yves Parisot. At the same time, Dr. Jörn Andreas steps down as a member of the Executive Board of Symrise AG as of September 30, 2024 to pursue his professional career outside Symrise. Until a successor is decided, Dr. Parisot will temporarily lead the Scent & Care (S&C) segment, for which Dr. Andreas was previously responsible.



Michael König, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Symrise AG: "With Walter Ribeiro, another internationally experienced manager from within the company's own ranks has been appointed to the Executive Board. As global head of our Food & Beverage division, Walter Ribeiro has played a significant role in Symrise's successful transformation into a leading provider in the field of nutrition in recent years. With him, the TN&H segment will be in the very best hands."



At the same time, Dr. Jörn Andreas has decided to leave Symrise on his own request to continue his career outside the company. With his departure, Dr. Jean-Yves Parisot will temporarily take over the management of the Scent & Care segment. The search for a successor for the management of the segment has already been initiated.



"In thirteen years at Symrise, Dr. Jörn Andreas has taken on increasing responsibility in Germany and abroad. In his role on the Board of Management, he most recently made a significant contribution to the successful realignment of the Scent & Care segment, for which we owe him a great debt of gratitude. We wish him all the best for his professional and private future," König continued.



Dr. Jean-Yves Parisot: "Walter Ribeiro is an extremely experienced and highly valued colleague.

Together in the Executive Board, we will now work on the successful further development of Symrise. I would like to thank Jörn Andreas for his very high contribution to the success of Symrise in the past years. We very much regret his departure; the entire board wishes him continued success in his new professional path."



Ribeiro (53) comes from Brazil and has lived with his family in Holzminden, the headquarters of Symrise AG, for many years. He has spent almost his entire professional career at Symrise in various management positions in Germany and abroad, including cross-segment management positions. Most recently, Ribeiro was responsible for the global Food & Beverage division in the Taste, Nutrition & Health segment.



Contact:

Bernhard Kott

Tel.: +49 (0)5531 90-1721

E-mail: ...



About Symrise: Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, the pharmaceutical industry and producers of nutritional supplements and pet food. Its sales of approximately € 4.7 billion in the 2023 fiscal year make Symrise a leading global provider. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group is represented in more than 100 locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States and Latin America. Symrise works with its clients to develop new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that form an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked as part of this process. Symrise – always inspiring more...







