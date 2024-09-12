EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the Chief Financial Officer at Biotest AG

Martin Möller to assume role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on the Management Board for 6 months starting September 14

AG announced today that the former Chief

Zubiaga, is leaving the company for personal reasons. We would like to thank Ms.

Zubiaga for her tireless efforts and dedication. The entire team wishes her every success and all the best for her future professional and personal endeavors. As part of this change, we welcome Mr.

(52) as the new Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr.

2024 and will be responsible for the

CFO-activities of the company during this period. We are pleased to have Mr.

Möller on board as an experienced leader to support us during this transition period. The company would like to thank both individuals and looks forward with confidence to the next six months under Mr.

Möller's leadership.

About Biotest Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialized primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, hematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and hematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400

employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest

AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May

2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols

Group, based in Barcelona, Spain ().

