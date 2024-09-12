|
Change in the Chief financial Officer at Biotest AG
PRESS RELEASE
Change in the Chief Financial Officer at Biotest AG
Martin Möller to assume role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on the Management Board for 6 months starting September 14
Dreieich,
Germany,
September
12,
2024. The Supervisory Board of Biotest
AG announced today that the former Chief
Financial
Officer, Ms.
Ainhoa
Mendizabal
Zubiaga, is leaving the company for personal reasons. We would like to thank Ms.
Mendizabal
Zubiaga for her tireless efforts and dedication. The entire team wishes her every success and all the best for her future professional and personal endeavors.
As part of this change, we welcome Mr.
Martin
Möller
(52) as the new Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr.
Möller will assume this position for the next six months, effective September
14,
2024 and will be responsible for the
CFO-activities of the company during this period. We are pleased to have Mr.
Möller on board as an experienced leader to support us during this transition period.
The company would like to thank both individuals and looks forward with confidence to the next six months under Mr.
Möller's leadership.
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialized primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, hematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and hematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400
employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest
AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May
2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols
Group, based in Barcelona, Spain ().
IR contact
Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit)
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: ...
PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: ...
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany,
Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.
