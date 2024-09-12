NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME HOSTS INDUCTEE HOMECOMING DAYS AT AMERICAN DREAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To educate and inspire its guests, especially students, to live their best lives, the New Jersey Hall of Fame hosts regular inductee "Homecoming Days" at American Dream, where guests can meet the inductees and benefit from their wisdom.

Singer Gloria Gaynor sits in the "Late Night Jersey TV" studio at the New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream to see the pre-recorded interviews of herself that are now available to guests.

Often in conjunction with inductee birthdays, "Homecoming Days" provide inductees an opportunity to visit their 10,000 square-foot Hall of Fame home at American Dream and provide guests with the opportunity to engage with the inductees. For those inductees who have passed on, there will be Remembrance Events with inductee representatives.

"We have piloted these events with Joetta Clark Diggs, Eric LeGrand, and, most recently, Gloria Gaynor," notes Jon F. Hanson, Chairman of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. "The response has been very rewarding for our guests, as they get a chance to meet our inductees, ask questions, and find inspiration for their lives."

Adds President Steve Edwards, "We invite everyone to benefit from this unique experience to be with our inductees and draw from their wisdom. We will keep these events posted on our website and social media."

The inductee Class of 2024 announced this past July will be featured in a ceremony airing in November on Fox 5 My9 and social media.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey, and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted induction ceremonies for more than 240 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. Through the New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream and its many satellite sites, the NJHOF endeavors to present the public, especially students, with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors , including Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to .

