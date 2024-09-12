Global Debt Recovery Provider, 4D Contact Publishes New Article On How AI Is Impacting Debt Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 4D Contact, a global outsourced debt recovery and credit-control provider have released a new article on how their deployment of AI voice-bots will enable them to improve employee productivity and satisfaction. The article provides an antithesis to the common conception of AI as looming threat that will simply replace humans with robots. 4D Contact highlight how AI has the potential to make work more rewarding, both in its composition and financially and could help overcome future economic challenges facing the global economy.

4D Contact will use AI voice-bots to remove the simple repetitive tasks from their agents' diaries and enable them to focus on the areas where they can really add value such as resolving complex queries or supporting customers who are struggling to pay.

“We have been investigating how 4D Contact could use voice-bot technology to enhance our human-voice collections for a while. However, in our opinion the technology has not had the capabilities we needed – until now. MEGA's voice-bot solution is game-changing and there is no question that we have found the right partner for the next stage of 4D Contact's evolutionary journey” says CEO of 4D Contact, Mark Smith.

By handling the manual, recurring tasks, such as providing payment reminders, sending payment links or support documentation, the AI voice-bots will enable 4D Contact to handle a greater number of accounts with their existing headcount - boosting productivity and enabling business growth. With the company offering an employee profit share program – improved productivity and business growth will equate to greater financial rewards for their human team. To learn more, visit their website and check out their article now.

“The impact of AI on the workplace and particularly the risks it places to human employment in the future is currently a key topic of debate. We are keen to share our story as it provides an alternative perspective to the doom and gloom – and maybe offers some hope. The voice-bots will not only improve the productivity of our existing workforce, but also enable us to develop new services which would simply not be financially viable using a human workforce” says company director at 4D Contact, Ashley Barratt, who has headed up their AI deployment.



About 4D Contact

4D Contact specialise in delivering international, commercial debt recovery and credit-control solutions which are custom built for each client, taking into consideration their unique challenges, customer relationships, and commercial objectives.

From global conglomerates looking for ongoing support across multiple markets, to businesses which require help to resolve a single debt ledger- they deliver each business a solution in a format, pace and tone aligned to their business and brand.

They strive to stay at the forefront of modern debt recovery. An early adopter of modern cash collection software automation, they continue to look for ways technology can enhance their human team's capabilities to deliver their customers a cutting-edge, industry-leading service.



