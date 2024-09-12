Poopie Suits Donates 128 Books, Valued At $3200, To Submarine Veteran Memorial And Charitable Organizations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Groton Memorial

Sub Memorial in Cincinnati area

Buffalo Military Park

The Poopie Suits authors, who have already donated $53,500 to sub non-profits, have made a donation of $3200 in to raise money for sub memorials.

- Frank Hood NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the recent United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. (USSVI) National Convention, the authors of the Poopie Suits series of true US Submarine Force stories donated 106 of their books to various veteran's groups who were promoting local memorials to submarine veterans in their states.Groton Sail Memorial. 16Northern Virginia (DC Area). 12Buffalo (Buffalo). 16Volunteer (Nashville) 16Cod (Cleveland). 30Cincinnati (Cincinnati). 16In addition, they donated 16 books to the Naval Submarine League, a non-profit group dedicated to supporting the Submarine Force and to assist in building advocates for this strategic deterrent arm of the Navy.Six additional books were donated for raffles at the national convention.Altogether, the donation of 128 books has a value of $3,200, based on the individual sales price of $24.99 for all nine books on Amazon.“Poopie Suits is honored to be able to support these worthwhile memorial construction and maintenance endeavors. Our mission is to enlighten all who have never spent a day on a submarine what it was really like to serve, and to capture for future generations the stories that collectively make up the living history of our force before they are lost forever,” explained Frank Hood, co-author and US submarine veteran.“Poopie Suits” is the familiar title for the Hood brothers' brand, a nine-volume library of self-published books full of true stories from the US Submarine Force. You can see all nine books at .All books consist entirely of original content, and many contain numerous firsthand narratives as told by the men who were there. Other stories were written after receiving tips about unusual or historic occurrences from the WWII era and since.These books have received excellent reviews by readers across the board, averaging greater than 4.5 out of 5 stars.The authors also maintain a Facebook page that now contains well over 3,000 articles, photos, and lists about all things submarine. This FB page recently passed 11,000 followers.You can find it here:All books are available in softcover or e-book format, and four titles are currently available in audio format, with future titles planned.The audio versions are narrated by a submarine veteran who rode eight boats. His nuance and realistic emphasis add to the authenticity of this series.Poopie Suits has donated $52,000 to the USSVI Scholarship Fund since 2018, and an additional $1350 to the Tennessee Sub Mem Association, and both authors have been individually recognized for their contributions to the submarine community by receiving the Robert Link Award, the second highest award given by the USSVI.

