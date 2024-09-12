Climatedoor Facilitates EU-Canada Cleantech Collaboration Kickoff, Accelerating Canada's Decarbonization Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Europe and Vancouver unite for the LCBA Phase II Launch, happening on September 12 at Northeastern University, located in the Deloitte Building, 410 W Georgia St, Downtown Vancouver. Photo credit: Ronin, Unsplash

Event Highlights Vancouver's Role as a Key Hub for Global Innovation

- Chad Rickaby, CEO, ClimateDoorVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 12, 2024, Vancouver-based cleantech venture builder ClimateDoor will facilitate the official kickoff of the Low Carbon and Circular Economy Business Action (LCBA) Canada initiative. This novel program is funded by the European Union and designed to accelerate Canada's decarbonization efforts by connecting Canadian businesses with leading European cleantech innovators.One of the early standout success stories from the LCBA program's previous phase involves the Cheslatta Carrier Nation , which partnered with a European cleantech firm that can convert otherwise unusable wet feedstock into biofuel. This collaboration not only has the potential to support energy security and economic development for the Nation but also serves as a powerful example of how cleantech can contribute to economic reconciliation with Indigenous communities in Canada.The hybrid event, hosted in Vancouver and Brussels, marks the beginning of the program's next three-year phase. The LCBA initiative will bring cutting-edge European technologies to Canadian markets, helping businesses across the country achieve their Net Zero goals. By positioning Vancouver as the focal point for this global initiative, the event underscores the city's growing importance as a hub for cleantech innovation."This event is a significant milestone in Canada's journey towards net zero" said Chad Rickaby, CEO of ClimateDoor. "By facilitating partnerships between Canadian companies and European innovators, we are unlocking the potential for transformative change in our approach to climate action. We also see this is a significant opportunity to support Indigenous people in finding new innovations to support their communities."Speakers will include Todd Allmendinger, Senior Cleantech Advisor at LCBA Canada; Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Foresight Canada; Paul Austin, Partner at Fort Capital Partners; Sarah Applebaum, Partner at Pangaea Ventures.A Catalyst for Change: Canadian Businesses to Benefit from European InnovationAt the heart of the LCBA Canada program is the creation of strategic partnerships between Canadian enterprises and European cleantech ventures. ClimateDoor, the program's B2B matchmaking partner, is playing a critical role in facilitating these connections, which are essential for the commercialization of innovative climate technologies in Canada. This partnership promises to drive significant advancements in reducing carbon emissions and promoting a circular economy.About LCBA Canada: The LCBA Canada program, funded by the EU, is dedicated to enhancing the market potential of European green technologies in Canada. By connecting European innovators with Canadian enterprises, the initiative plays a vital role in advancing the global transition to a low-carbon economy.About ClimateDoor:ClimateDoor is a Vancouver-based climate venture growth partner that accelerates sustainability ventures through capital raising, securing government funding, and driving business development through strategic partnerships. With a dedicated team of experts and partnerships across the globe, ClimateDoor assists businesses and organizations in navigating the complexities of sustainability, ensuring a greener and more prosperous future.Event Details:Date: September 12, 2024Format: Hybrid (In-person and Virtual)Vancouver Locations Northeastern University, 410 W Georgia St #1400, Vancouver, BCRegister (in-person or virtual):Agenda Highlights: Panel discussions, technology showcases, and insights from leading Canadian and European industry experts.Get Involved:Cleantech entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and technology leaders are encouraged to attend this event. Your participation will help shape the future of sustainable technology and foster international collaboration.For more information, contact:

