Navigating The NIL Era: A Comprehensive Continuing Legal Education Guide Hosted By NBI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dominate the NIL Game with Dorna Taylor

Veteran Attorney Dorna Taylor to Lead a Game-Changing CLE Session on Name, Image, and Likeness Rights on September 25, 2024

- Dorna TaylorATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ALERTEvent: Brand Play: Name, Image, and Likeness EssentialsDate: Wednesday, September 25, 2024Location:Hosted by: National Business Institute (NBI)WHAT: National Business Institute (NBI) is hosting a Continuing Legal Education (CLE) session led by Dorna Taylor, a renowned expert in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights. With her extensive experience and deep understanding of NIL regulations, this CLE will provide a comprehensive overview and offer valuable insights and strategies for navigating this evolving area of law."Licensing deals can be a game-changer for athletes at every stage of their careers," said Attorney Dorna Taylor. "We're working hard on this CLE to share little-known insights that will equip legal professionals with the tools they need to negotiate successfully on behalf of their clients. It's a rapidly changing field that can be lucrative for all parties if navigated and managed correctly."Key Topics to be Covered:1. Understanding the complexities of NIL regulations and their impact on athletes and the law.2. Leveraging social media and brand collaborations for effective licensing agreements.3. Implementing long-term legal protections in licensing contracts to safeguard athletes' interests.4. Practical tactics for negotiating and drafting contracts in the new NIL era.WHO: Dorna Taylor, a veteran attorney and leading authority on NIL rights, will be the featured speaker. The event is open to all legal professionals interested in expanding their knowledge of NIL rights.WHEN: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM EST. Cost is $299. Use code NIL50 and receive a $50 discount.WHERE: Online via NBIWHY: With recent changes in NIL rights, it's crucial for legal professionals to stay informed. This CLE, led by a leading authority in the field, offers a unique opportunity to learn and deepen your understanding of NIL rights' complexities. It's an investment in legal experts' professional development intended to pay off in future negotiations and client representations.HOW: Interested participants can register for the CLE through the event URL: .Additional Information: Who Should Attend?- Attorneys specializing in sports law and contract law.- Legal professionals representing athletes.- General counsel for sports organizations and teams.- Agents and representatives of collegiate and professional athletes.- Anyone interested in continuing legal education in the NIL era.For more information, interviews with Dorna Taylor, or press interested in attending the CLE, contact Shay Brown-Park at ....About National Business Institute (NBI):Founded in 1983 and based in Altoona, Wisconsin, NBI is a trusted provider of continuing legal education, offering practical knowledge and skills through thousands of diverse programs annually-available live online, on-demand, and in person. NBI's expert faculty includes accomplished attorneys, professors, judges, and professionals. Our courses meet professional training and CLE credit requirements nationwide. For more information, visit .Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. NBI cautions readers that actual results may differ significantly from those projected.

Shay Brown-Park

Royal Kingdom PR

+1 901-800-9544

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Brand Play: Name, Image, Likeness Legal Essentials with Dorna Taylor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.