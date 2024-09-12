DB Schenker Implements Jungheinrich Agvs With Kollmorgen Technology For Terminal Operations Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) DB Schenker implements Jungheinrich AGVs with Kollmorgen for terminal operations

DB Schenker – through its branch in Borås, Sweden – has taken the next step in efficiently moving goods with tight timeframes by automating internal transports and increased productivity alongside improved safety and reduced production damages.

The terminal has successfully implemented Jungheinrich Automated Guided (AGVs) with Kollmorgen and is the first terminal within DB Schenker land to use automated forklifts in terminal operation.

DB Schenker in Borås, Sweden, has successfully implemented Jungheinrich Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) with Kollmorgen technology. As a leading provider of land transports of both goods and parcels, this marks a significant milestone in the company's automation of intralogistics.

Fredrik Ottosson, terminal and CoDi manager at DB Schenker Land in Borås, highlights the challenges faced by the facility in efficiently moving goods within tight timeframes.

Ottosson says:“The main challenge on this site is to move a lot of goods in a very short time. We also have a target in cluster SE/DK Land to increase automation within our terminals. This is showing a good step forward in this direction.”

Recognizing the potential of AGV technology to enhance efficiency and streamline operations, DB Schenker chose Jungheinrich AGVs with Kollmorgen technology for their proven track record and tailored solutions.

Ottosson says:“We have six AGVs working in two shifts. They are running parcels to and from the sorting facility and preparing the operations for the new shift.”

Jungheinrich, known for its intralogistics expertise, provided a comprehensive system design encompassing AGV vehicles equipped with Kollmorgen's automation kit.

Bardia Emad, head of automation units Nordic at Jungheinrich, emphasizes the company's commitment to automation and the integration of their middleware, the Jungheinrich Logistics Interface, facilitating seamless operation control via tablets.

Bardia Emad, highlighting the pioneering nature of the project, says:“We are proud to work in this innovative way, and that this is one of the first automated forklifts in DB Schenker Land.”

Kollmorgen, a key partner in the project, supplied system software and vehicle hardware for fleet management, routing, and navigation solutions.

Mikael Ekman, key account manager at Kollmorgen, emphasizes the versatility of Kollmorgen NDC Solutions, enabling automation across various vehicle types and navigation methods.

Ekman noted the successful transition from manual to automated operations, with emphasis on the meticulous change management and stakeholder involvement achieved by DB Schenker Land in Borås.