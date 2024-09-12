MP: Lokayukta Arrests Mauganj SDM For Taking Bribe, Terminated From Service

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Sep 12 (IANS) A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on Thursday was caught while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, following which, the officer was terminated from service.

The accused, Ashok Kumar Ohri, was posted as SDM in Mauganj district under Rewa division. He was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta Department on Thursday.

The action was initiated on the basis of a complaint from a resident of Naigarhi tehsil under Mauganj district. The complainant Ramniwas Tiwari has alleged that the officer was demanding bribe for a revenue work.

Tiwari told the Lokayukta of Rewa that he was asked to pay Rs 15,000 bribe to get his work done. Of which, he has paid Rs 10,000 as the first instalment while Rs 5,000 was pending.

However, Tiwari lodged a complaint with Lokayukta Police, instead of paying the second instalment of Rs 5,000. Subsequently, the Lokayukta Police handed over Rs 5,000 to the complainant and asked him to give it to the officer.

When the complainant handed over that money to the officer, the Lokayukta team, which was present outside the SDM office, caught the officer red hand.

A report was sent to the Chief Minister's Office, following which, an order for his termination was also issued.

"Madhya Pradesh government follows zero tolerance policy against corruption. SDM Ashok Kumar Ohri is terminated from service with immediate effect for taking a bribe," the Chief Minister said in an official statement.