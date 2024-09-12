Techmediabreaks Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Welcomes New Chief Legal Officer To Strengthen Its Executive Team

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH)

has recently made a significant addition to its executive team by appointing Sean Edgett as its new Chief Officer and Secretary, effective Sept. 23, 2024. This move comes at a crucial time for Match Group, a leading provider of digital technologies aimed at facilitating meaningful connections through its portfolio of brands such as Tinder(R), Hinge(R) and Match(R). The company operates globally, offering services in over 40 languages, and is now poised to further solidify its legal framework under Edgett's leadership.

Sean Edgett brings a rich background of legal expertise to Match Group, with over a decade of experience at Twitter, Inc., and his current role at UPSIDE Foods, Inc. His tenure at Twitter as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, coupled with his involvement in regulatory affairs, intellectual property, corporate governance, and public policy, equips him with the necessary skills to navigate the complex legal challenges in the technology sector. This expertise is crucial for Match Group as it continues to expand and innovate in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The financial metrics of Match Group further underscore the importance of strong legal and strategic guidance. With a price-to-earnings (“P/E”) ratio of approximately 14.26, Match Group demonstrates a solid valuation by investors in relation to its earnings. This is complemented by a price-to-sales (“P/S”) ratio of about 2.60, indicating the value investors place on the company's sales. The enterprise value to sales (“EV/Sales”) ratio of roughly 3.47 and the enterprise value to operating cash flow (“EV/OCF”) ratio of approximately 12.29 highlight the company's valuation in comparison to its sales and operating cash flow, respectively. These financial indicators, along with an earnings yield of around 7.01% and a current ratio of about 2.51, suggest that Match Group is well-positioned financially, with a healthy capability to meet its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets.

Bernard Kim, the Chief Executive Officer of Match Group, has expressed his enthusiasm for Edgett's appointment, emphasizing the value of Edgett's deep legal expertise and leadership experience. Kim's confidence in Edgett's strategic vision and commitment to excellence is expected to enhance Match Group's legal framework, thereby supporting the company's mission of connecting people globally through innovative technology.

To view the full press release, visit



About Match Group Inc.

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Its global portfolio of brands includes Tinder(R), Hinge(R), Match(R), Meetic(R), OkCupid(R), Pairs(TM), PlentyOfFish(R), Azar(R), BLK(R), and more, each built to increase its users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through the company's trusted brands, it provides tailored services to meet the varying preferences of its users. Match Group's services are available in over 40 languages to users all over the world.

