Alternative Products Expo Arrives In Atlanta

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Alt Pro Expo, presented by Trinity Hemp, is coming to Atlanta on Oct. 10-12, 2024. Atlanta has a vibrant history with a legacy of smoke-shop culture. The southern city attracts retailers and buyers from neighboring cities, blending seamlessly into the new-age Alternative Products scene. Atlanta offers several recreational options to the attendees of the Expo.

The Alternative Products presents a dynamic for learning, exhibitions and collaborations in the Alternative Products industry. It brings together manufacturers, retailers, professionals, consumers, and enthusiasts, showcasing the latest products and services in the...

Read More>>

For more information, see , and YouTube video at .

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN