(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) , a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, today announced the integration of its WiSA E wireless immersive software into an Amlogic 2.1-capable reference design. The embedded software enables Amlogic's customers to enjoy powerful onboard wireless immersive audio capabilities. Amlogic plans to showcase its WiSA-E-enabled set-top box (“STB”) reference design at the IBC 2024 show in Amsterdam, scheduled for September 13-16.

“We designed WiSA E software as well as our WiSA Express development process to make it as easy as possible for our customers to embed our powerful audio software onto their platforms,” said Tony Parker, vice president of technical marketing and strategy.“Amlogic's implementation of WiSA E on their new reference design is a perfect example of this promise. Embedding WiSA E onto set-top box or TV platform brings cost-effective, cable-free, high-quality multichannel audio capabilities to any source device, regardless of room application, audio decode, or price point.”

About WiSA Technologies Inc.

WiSA Technologies is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies is a founding member of WiSA(TM) (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California. For more information about WiSA Technologies, visit .

IBN