Investornewsbreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) Announces Meridianbet's Exceptional August 2024 Performance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) , a developer and licensor of gaming platforms, systems, and gaming content, today announced that pursuant to preliminary revenue estimates, its wholly owned subsidiary, Meridianbet, posted record-breaking results in August 2024. According to the announcement, the exceptional performance reflects Meridianbet's continued global expansion and operational excellence across multiple markets. Key highlights included an expected 13% and 9% increase in online casino revenue and online sports betting revenue, respectively, relative to the respective 2024 monthly averages. The announcement also highlighted key results from Europe (excl. U.K.), the Americas and Africa.

“Meridianbet's August performance is a testament to our consistent and strategic growth strategy as well as our commitment to excellence in both our iGaming and sports betting markets. These record-breaking results demonstrate operational strength across multiple regulated markets and further solidify our standing as a global leader specifically in the iGaming space. With continued focus on delivering superior experiences to our customers, we are confident that we will maintain this upward trajectory and strong momentum in the coming months,” said Brian Goodman, CEO of GMGI.

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. Besides Meridianbet and Expanse Studios, the company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. The company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law.

