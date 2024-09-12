(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Nayax and A2Z Cust2Mate Unveil Disruptive On-Cart Payment Solution for Retail Shoppers

Herzliya, Israel, Sept 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement payments and loyalty designed to help merchants scale their business, and A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)(FRA - WKN:A3CSQ), a global leader in innovative solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to pair Nayax's convenient automated self-service retail mobile payment system with A2Z Cust2Mate's innovative smart cart platform for smart retail stores.

Nayax and A2Z Cust2Mate will allow customers to complete their entire shopping journey from the comfort of their smart cart, with no need to waste time in long checkout lines. A2Z's Cust2Mate 3.0 can transform any shopping cart into a powerful shopping platform, integrating a sleek touchscreen panel, with computer vision and a powerful algorithm to provide an effective, interactive, and personalized shopping experience. Incorporating Nayax's innovative on-cart comprehensive hardware and software payment solution, A2Z Cust2Mate 3.0 will allow customers to simply“pick-and-go”, providing a more convenient shopping experience.

Nayax and A2Z Cust2Mate will collaborate to sell the Cust2Mate 3.0 smart cart system with integrated Nayax payment technology as a unified, end-to-end solution for retailers around the world. The first smart carts with Nayax's payment solution will be deployed in France, with the goal to deploy tens of thousands of payments enabled smart carts globally.

“Relocating the point of sale from the checkout lane to the shopping cart is an ingenious way to improve a retailer's operational efficiency and the shopper's experience,” says Yair Nechmad, CEO and Chairman of Nayax.“Nayax is thrilled to partner with A2Z Cust2Mate to offer an integrated, state-of-the-art shopping and payment solution for retailers and their customers.”

“This partnership expands our sales reach and strengthens our presence in the retail market,” commented Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate.“By integrating Nayax's seamless payment solution with our smart carts, we've created a game-changing innovation that boosts retailer revenue, cuts operational costs, and enhances the shopping experience.”

About Nayax Ltd.

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. As a global leader in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations, and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve its customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit .

About A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and other technologies, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers

For more information on A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) ($AZ)(FRA - WKN:A3CSQ) and its subsidiary, Cust2mate Ltd., please visit .

Nayax Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate” and“potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; Moshe Shmaryahu's success as the Company's new Chief Information Officer; and other risk factors discussed under“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

A2Z Cust2mate Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the on SEDAR and with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. and Nayax Ltd.

For more information, please contact:

Mandy Tan

Tel: +60 16-477 2257

Email: ...

Source: A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.Sectors: Retail & eCommerce