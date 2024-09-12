IOF Bombs Rafah, Al-Zeytoun, Jabalia Camp, Murders More Civilians : Day 342 Of Genocide

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli forces (IOF) bombed at dawn today the City of Rafah, Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, and Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the southern part of Gaza City, murdering eight Palestinian civilians and injuring many others.

In Rafah, the IOF bombed Khirbet Al-Adas area, north of the city, murdering three Palestinian civilians.

In Jabalia refugee camp, the IOF bombed Siyam family's house in Al-Fakhoura area, murdering three other Palestinian civilians and injuring several others, who were taken to Kamal Adwan Hospital in the camp.

In Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, the IOF bombed Kashko Street, murdering two civilians and injuring others.

The occupation also blew up residential buildings in the northern areas of Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, while the occupation's aircraft bombed a house in Al-Da'wa in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Sabra neighborhood in the south of Gaza City was also subjected to Israeli artillery shelling, specifically around Abu Sharia Diwan.

The Israeli occupation murdered more than 41,020 Palestinian civilians and injured more than 94,925 others (mostly children and women), since the beginning of its ongoing genocide against the Gaza Strip in October 2023, and rescue teams face great difficulties in reaching the thousands of victims who are still under the rubble or scattered on the streets

