Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Launches National Health Strategy (2024-2030)
Date
9/12/2024 2:02:58 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani launched on Thursday morning the National health Strategy (2024-2030) 'Health for All.'
HE Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari attended the inauguration ceremony, alongside several of Their Excellencies the Ministers, and senior officials from the health sector and other partners.
The National Health Strategy (2024-2030) aims to improve the health and well-being of the people of Qatar, by excelling in service delivery, while achieving sustainability and efficiency through an integrated and flexible health system.
The strategy specified three priority strategic dimensions, namely improved population health and well-being, health system efficiency and resilience, and excellence in service delivery and patient experience.
MENAFN12092024000067011011ID1108667847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.