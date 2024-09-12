Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Launches National Health Strategy (2024-2030)

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani launched on Thursday morning the National Strategy (2024-2030) 'Health for All.'

HE Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari attended the inauguration ceremony, alongside several of Their Excellencies the Ministers, and senior officials from the health sector and other partners.

The National Health Strategy (2024-2030) aims to improve the health and well-being of the people of Qatar, by excelling in service delivery, while achieving sustainability and efficiency through an integrated and flexible health system.

The strategy specified three priority strategic dimensions, namely improved population health and well-being, health system efficiency and resilience, and excellence in service delivery and patient experience.

