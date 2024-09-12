Rick Mantei Collaborates With Habitat For Humanity's On Ebony Build Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rick Mantei volunteers with Habitat for Humanity's Ebony Build Project, aiding in affordable and supporting community empowerment.

- Rick ManteiCOLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rick Mantei, a dedicated community advocate and supporter of charitable causes, recently volunteered with Habitat for Humanity at their Ebony Build Project, contributing his time and effort to build affordable housing for families in need. The Ebony Build Project is a unique initiative aimed at empowering African American communities by providing safe, sustainable homes through volunteer-led construction.Rick, alongside a team of local volunteers, helped with various aspects of the build, from hands-on construction tasks to supporting the project's mission of bringing people together to create affordable homeownership opportunities. His involvement reflects his long-standing commitment to giving back to the community and making a tangible difference in the lives of others.“I'm honored to have worked with Habitat for Humanity on such a meaningful project. The Ebony Build not only strengthens neighborhoods but also provides a foundation for families to thrive," said Rick Mantei. "It's truly inspiring to be part of an initiative that builds hope, one home at a time."Habitat for Humanity's Ebony Build Project aims to foster unity while addressing critical housing needs within underrepresented communities. Through the collective effort of volunteers like Rick Mantei, the project continues to transform lives and uplift neighborhoods across the region.For more information about Habitat for Humanity's work and how you can get involved, visitAbout Rick ManteiRick Mantei is a respected pilot, community leader, and philanthropist, known for his commitment to using aviation as a platform for positive change. With his vintage 1943 Stearman Biplane, Mantei embodies the spirit of adventure and altruism, inspiring others to reach new heights in pursuit of their goals. Whether through his professional work or volunteer efforts, Rick remains dedicated to giving back to the community and supporting meaningful causes that uplift those in need. Learn aboutAbout Habitat for HumanityHabitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat's vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The Ebony Build Project is one of Habitat's targeted initiatives to build homes and foster unity within historically underserved communities.

