San Diego Coastkeeper To Raise Awareness & Funds To Address The Tijuana River Sewage Crisis At Their 2024 Seaside Soirée

San Diego Coastkeeper's annual celebration of clean water returns on September 19, 2024

- Executive Director Phillip MusegaasSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clean water advocates, regional elected officials, and Coastkeeper supporters from throughout the county will wine, dine, and dance among mesmerizing sea life and ocean views at San Diego Coastkeeper's annual gala, the Seaside Soirée , presented by the Stiefel Behner Charitable Fund. This highly anticipated event is taking place at the Birch Aquarium in La Jolla on Thursday, September 19th, 2024 from 6:30-9:00 PM. Coastkeeper is honored to have Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre join us as our guest speaker. Mayor Aguirre will discuss the ongoing Tijuana River sewage crisis and her partnership with Coastkeeper to address it. The celebration will feature private access to the Birch Aquarium's interactive exhibits and live entertainment by local musicians the B-Side Players.As mayor, and throughout her career leading up to this role, Aguirre's primary focus has been fighting cross-border pollution of the Tijuana River Valley that directly impacts Imperial Beach, the Tijuana River Valley and nearby border communities. Her bilingual and bicultural lived experience allows her to be a leading advocate in the fight against sewage pollution.Coastkeeper continues a near 30-year history of protecting and restoring San Diego's inland and coastal waters, and launched our legal and advocacy campaign to tackle the Tijuana River sewage crisis in 2023. Coastkeeper has been working closely with Mayor Aguirre, alongside a growing coalition of advocates and change-makers, to address this complex and ongoing pollution crisis and we look forward to hearing her remarks.“Coastkeeper is honored to have Mayor Aguirre join us at our Seaside Soirée to share her experience as a fearless advocate for the people of Imperial Beach and other border communities whose lives have been deeply impacted by the Tijuana Sewage Crisis,” said Executive Director Phillip Musegaas.“The passion and relentless pursuit of justice demonstrated by Mayor Aguirre is an inspiration, and an invitation for all of us to follow her lead and join the fight to reclaim our communities and the Tijuana River Valley from the scourge of this disgraceful cross-border crisis."Some highlights from Coastkeeper's work this past year include:Holding the Federal Government legally accountable for the failing South Bay wastewater treatment plant, which has allowed sewage and toxic chemicals to flow into theTijuana River Valley and Pacific Ocean for decadesBuilding cross-border collaboration to educate, engage and build capacity to address water quality issues impacting coastal communities in the U.S and Mexico.Launching our 'Watershed Watch' community science program to collect vital water quality data for Mission Bay, San Diego Bay, San Diego River and Chollas CreekLeading the fight for increased infrastructure funding in the city of San Diego to fix deteriorating stormwater system and reduce water pollution.A Great Night For A Great CauseGeneral admission includes private access to the Birch Aquarium's interactive exhibits, live entertainment, special guest speakers, a gourmet dinner with hosted bar, and the opportunity to network with fellow ocean enthusiasts – all perched on a bluff overlooking stunning views of the Pacific Ocean at sunset. VIP tickets are available, which include early entry and Champagne welcome from 5:30-6:30 PM, and premium VIP seating. Visit the Seaside Soirée website to purchase tickets and learn more. Ticket sales directly support Coastkeeper's work to protect water quality, and funds raised on the night will be used to help us address the Tijuana River Sewage Crisis.###About San Diego CoastkeeperFounded in 1995, San Diego Coastkeeper protects and restores San Diego County's bays, beaches, watersheds, and ocean for the people and wildlife that depend on them. Our work balances community outreach, education, science, and advocacy to promote clean water stewardship and a healthy coastal ecosystem. For more information, visit .

