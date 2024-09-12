Embracing Every Opportunity: Meet Jolie Gayles

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey here at GoDaddy.

Hey There, I am Jolie Gayles, a Technical Program Manager here at GoDaddy. I began my professional journey with GoDaddy in 2006, during which I was also pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Arizona State University. My initial role was a Quality Assurance Intern, where I was involved in testing and ensuring the quality of our virtual and dedicated hosting products. This position provided me with foundational experience in both quality assurance practices and the specifics of our hosting solutions.

Upon completing my degree, I transitioned into a full-time role as a C# Developer within our Internal Tools team. This position allowed me to leverage my programming skills to contribute to the development and enhancement of tools critical to our operations. My technical expertise and problem-solving abilities were honed during this period, leading to my progression into software development management.

In my management role, I focused on overseeing development projects, for our Legal and Cyber Security teams. My experience in this role deepened my understanding of both technical and managerial aspects of software development.

Currently, I am a Technical Program Manager, where I am responsible for leading cross-functional teams and managing complex technical projects. This role involves strategic planning, stakeholder communication, and ensuring that projects align with organizational goals and deliver value.

How have your past experiences prepared you for where you are today in your career?

Starting my career as a Software Engineer provided me with a solid technical foundation and honed my problem-solving abilities. This experience enables me to effectively communicate with engineering teams, grasp the technical challenges they encounter, and make well-informed decisions that balance technical feasibility with project objectives. Additionally, my role as a Software Development Manager deepened my understanding of the entire development process and refined my skills in coordinating large projects across multiple teams, ensuring seamless collaboration and alignment toward shared goals.

What has been one of your proudest moments at GoDaddy?

During my 18 years here, I've had the privilege of experiencing several memorable moments. One standout experience was joining our CEO at the time, Blake Irving, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at our Tempe office via GO Cart. I've also had the opportunity to organize and participate in various check-in events across the country for our holiday parties. Additionally, I've had the honor of speaking and mentoring at Stanford University as part of their Women in Computer Science program. These experiences have been incredibly rewarding and have created lasting memories during my time at GoDaddy.

What advice would you give to an individual who is interested in a career in Program Management?

Before formally stepping into the role of Program Manager, I earned my PMI (Project Management Institute) Certification. This certification was instrumental in breaking down the various responsibilities of a Project Manager and understanding how to execute them efficiently. It also underscored the importance of strong communication, problem-solving, and leadership skills, which are all crucial for success in this role.

Can you share the biggest learning you've ever received from a mentor or leader?

The best advice I received was from a previous leader, who always emphasized the power of being nice to people. While this may seem obvious, it has always served me well to treat my coworkers with kindness and respect and I think a lot of what helps me be successful.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I live passionately and embrace every opportunity to explore the world. I love traveling and make it a priority to hop on a plane and visit new destinations, especially those with stunning blue waters and white sandy beaches. I also have a deep appreciation for live music and enjoy attending various music festivals. Additionally, I'm a huge sports fan and love watching almost any sport, especially football... Go Cardinals! Also, anything I can do with my two-year old yellow lab, Penelope, as she is my favorite.

