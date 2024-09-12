Humid, Hazy Weather Tonight Until Early Morning
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6 am tomorrow, Friday, will be humid and hazy,misty to foggy at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will see hazy to misty at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable mainly Northeasterly- Northwesterly 3 to 13 knots.
Offshore, it will be variable mainly Northwesterly- Northeasterly 3 to 13 knots.
Visibility will be 4 - 9 kilometers / 2 kilometers or less at places later inshore, and 4-9 kilometers / 3 kilometers or less at times offshore.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.
. Sunrise: 05:19
. Sunset: 17:39
Area High Tide Low Tide Mini
---------- ---------------- -------------------
Doha: 13:29 **:** 04:15 **:** 31
Messaid: 15:04 **:** 04:54 **:** 28
Wakrah: 13:57 **:** 05:19 **:** 31
Al Khor: 13:24 21:25 03:47 19:27 31
Ruwais 00:11 12:18 05:38 19:31 30
Dukhan: 05:21 17:44 11:04 **:** 30
