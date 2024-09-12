Registration Guideline: Supreme Judiciary Council To Auction 84 Cars, 20 Properties On Sunday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar's Supreme Judiciary Council has announced the auction of 84 cars of various brands and 20 properties, scheduled for Sunday, September 15, 2024. The auction will be conducted through the council's mobile application, 'Court Mzadat.'

Cars Auction

The auction will begin at 4pm Doha time, featuring a variety of world-famous brands, including Toyota, Chevrolet, GMC, and Porsche.

Bid prices will start on Q500 and go up to QR50,000.

Notable listings include a Chevrolet Camaro and GMC Sierra with starting bids of QR7,000, and a Toyota Land Cruiser VXR starting at QR 15,000.

Each vehicle listing on the app will include photos, a detailed document outlining the car's condition and specifications, and a map location for inspection.

How to Register

1- To participate in the auction, individuals must register through the Court Mzadat app by using a valid Qatari ID and Qatari phone number, the approval may take up to 24 hours.

2- To place bids, participants must deposit a refundable insurance amount:

- QR5,000 for items with an opening bid below QR100,000

- QR25,000 for items with an opening bid exceeding QR100,000

3- Vehicle schedule inspection can be done through a request via the application or by calling 40093636.

4-Successful bidders must complete payment within 24 hours for items valued under QR100,000 and within 48 hours for items exceeding QR100,000.

5-The vehicle will be transferred to the buyer within three working days.

Notably, the application provides a comprehensive list of terms and conditions, which users are advised to review before registering.

Properties Auction

In addition to the cars, 20 properties will be auctioned on the same date, beginning at 9am Doha time.

Each property listing on the app will include photos, location details, and building plans.

To participate in the auction, users must deposit a refundable insurance amount of QR 250,000 through the app or make a cash deposit into the council's account.

Buyers must complete payments according to Article (487), which includes expenses and registration fees via deposit or bank transfer to the court's account.

A letter will be issued to the Real Estate Registry Department to register the property under the buyer's name 15 days after the date of completing the payment.