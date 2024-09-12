After Losing Family In Wayanad Lanslides, Shruthi Bids Tearful Adieu To Fiance

(MENAFN- IANS) Wayanad, Sep 12 (IANS) In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the funeral of Jenson, the fiance of Shruthi, who had lost her entire family in the recent Wayanad landslide, was held on Thursday.

Jenson passed away on Wednesday night due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Shruthi's entire family comprising nine members died in the Wayanad landslide on July 30, her new house which got washed away that she had recently built.

Since she was working away from her home, she survived the landslide and was helped to come out of her trauma by her fiance Jenson.

Tragedy struck Shruthi when she was travelling in a van with seven others, including Jenson.

As the couple were sitting in the van for their wedding, it collided with a bus on Tuesday afternoon.

While Jenson was seriously injured and was on ventilator support, Shruthi suffered injuries on her legs and was also hospitalised.

Jenson passed away on Wednesday. Before taking his body to his home, the authorities carried his body to the hospital where Shruthi was admitted from where she bid him goodbye lying on the stretcher.

Even though the two came from a different faith, they were friends from school and it blossomed into a relationship a month before the Wayanad landslide.

The housewarming of her new house was held and on the same day the engagement of the two was also solemnised and the wedding was fixed for December.

But after the landslide tragedy, they had decided to advance their wedding to October this year - leaving Shruthi again alone.

Jenson worked as a sanitation worker, while Shruthi worked as an accountant in Kozhikode.

His body was brought to his home here and was received by hundreds of people and later it was interned at his home parish.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure that Shruthi is given a government job.

Superstar Mammootty wrote on his social media page that the pain of Shruthi is beyond the level of understanding and let her be given the highest form of prize to bear this loss.