(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Together, the parenting duo unveils a collection of free on-demand classes and educational resources designed to help young families navigate all the parenting "firsts" with confidence

Dorel Juvenile USA, a segment of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) and the world's largest juvenile products manufacturer, today announces Safety 1st's

long-term partnership with Tinyhood , the leading for parents. This collaboration will see a new educational digital content series designed to empower young families to navigate all the parenting "firsts" safely and confidently – from setting up their first nursery, to baby's first car ride, the first cold, first steps, and more.



Safety 1st and Tinyhood Develop Educational Resources for First Time Parents

The partnership brings together two of the most trusted brands in parenting and will offer an extensive collection of on-demand classes and downloadable guides that will be made available free to parents on Tinyhood. Through a series of videos, digital handbooks, and emails, parents will have access to a suite of educational content made by experts, ensuring they are fully prepared and supported during every stage of their parenting journey-from newborn care to navigating toddler milestones and beyond.

"Through our 40 years of experience, Safety 1st has come to understand that safety is not a limitation but rather a prerequisite to joy, exploration, and growth," Natalie Thompson, Director of Brand Marketing at Safety 1st said. "This partnership with

Tinyhood furthers our commitment to providing parents, grandparents, and caregivers of any kind the tools to turn no zones into go zones so that they can experience every baby milestone with peace of mind."

Starting today, parents can go to href="" rel="nofollow" tinyhood/safety1s

to discover free downloadable guides such as the

Baby's 1st Cold : Expert's Guide to Baby's Cold , Baby's 1st Move : The Ultimate Guide to Baby Proofing: Room by Room , and Baby's 1st Meal : What to Know about Baby-Led Weaning . In the coming months, a new set of on-demand classes will be live covering topics such as How to Create a Safe Nursery , Safe Sleep , Babyproofing , and How to Safely Buckle an Infant Car Seat .

"At Tinyhood, it is our mission to empower all parents with the knowledge they need to help their families thrive," said Amanda Weymouth, VP of Brand and Partnerships at Tinyhood. "We hear from our members that all the parenting 'firsts' are exciting but of course can also feel a little intimidating – and sometimes even scary. By partnering on this educational content with Safety 1st, a company that has decades of experience creating innovative baby products and gear that make families safer, we can deliver crucial education and guidance to parents that will hopefully make all these 'firsts' feel less complicated."

Read more about the Tinyhood x Safety 1st partnership and how it's empowering parents at href="" rel="nofollow" tinyhood/safety1s .

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation, and quality of its products, as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 3,900 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

About Tinyhood

As the leading online learning platform for parents, Tinyhood is reimagining parenting education with on-demand video classes and educational resources from pregnancy, to baby, to toddler and beyond. Every Tinyhood course is taught by top parenting experts, and members get unlimited access to classes covering a wide range of topics including breastfeeding, childbirth, sleep, infant and child CPR, nutrition, childhood development and more. The classes are 100% on-demand and broken down into bite-size lessons, allowing parents to watch them at their own pace, on their own time, and in the privacy of their own home. Kids don't come with a manual, but this is pretty close.

