DEADLINE ALERT For LULU, F, XPEL, EXTR: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU )

Class Period: December 7, 2023 – July 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was struggling with inventory allocation issues and color palette execution issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company's Breezethrough product launch underperformed; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was experiencing stagnating sales in the Americas region; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F )

Class Period: April 27, 2022 – July 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had deficiencies in its quality assurance of vehicle models since 2022; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing higher warranty costs; (3) that the Company's warranty reserves did not accurately reflect the quality issues in vehicles sold since 2022; (4) that, as a result, the Company's profitability was reasonably likely to suffer; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL )

Class Period: November 8, 2023 – May 2, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XPEL's competitors were siphoning an increasingly large segment of the market; (2) as a result, the Company's revenue growth became increasingly dependent upon existing customers and partners; (3) as a result, the Company's revenue growth for 2023 and 2024 dwindled; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR )

Class Period: July 27, 2022 – January 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company was suffering from adverse client demand trends as its clients had ordered more product from the Company than needed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid supply shortages and because of a lack of alternative sourcing options and thereby had cannibalized their Class Period purchasing needs; (2) that the Company was increasingly offsetting these adverse organic demand trends with the fulfillment of backlog orders in a manner that materially exceeded the proportion represented to investors; (3) that, as a result, the Company was drawing down its backlog at a much faster rate than represented to investors; (4) that, as a result, the Company's backlog was already decreasing and at a much quicker pace than defendants' statements to investors that backlog would only“begin to shrink” in 4Q23 and it would be not until“fiscal '26 when it really goes back to normal”; (5) that, as a result, the Company's backlog was not on track to continue increasing to $600 million; and (6) that, as a result, defendants had materially misrepresented the Company's organic demand, revenue growth, and market share gains as the fulfillment of the Company's backlog masked a decline in organic demand and attendant revenues; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

