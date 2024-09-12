High Haven Cannabis Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Elgin Dispensary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELGIN, Ill., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Haven Cannabis is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest retail dispensary in Elgin, IL , on September 21st, 2024. The event, scheduled from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, marks a significant milestone for the Elgin community, particularly for Founder and CEO Mahjabeen Sulemanjee-Bortocek, a proud Elgin resident.



The grand opening celebration will feature pop-ups from local cultivators, vendor showcases, exciting giveaways, and live from DJ Drop, courtesy of Nature's Grace and Wellness. Attendees can explore offerings from notable Cannabis Cultivators and Vendors including IC Collective, KAVIAR, Aeriz, CRESCO, Woody's Glass Gallery, VERANO, Enliven, PTS, ILLINOIS WOMEN IN CANNABIS and much more.

The first 100 customers who make a purchase will receive an exclusive High Haven tote bag filled with a variety of premium goodies. To top off the festivities, customers who spend $75 or more at High Haven during the grand opening will receive an invitation to an exclusive after-party at Vern's Tavern & Light Lounge in Elgin. This local venue, a bar and speakeasy, allows consumption outside on the side of their building, where tents will be set up for guests to enjoy in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Additionally, throughout the weekend, there will be a thrilling Scavenger Hunt at Vern's Tavern, offering participants a chance to explore and engage with the event in a fun and interactive way. Vern's will also feature a specially crafted High Haven drink menu, and from 8 PM to 12 AM, guests can enjoy an exciting performance by burlesque dancers, ensuring a lively and unforgettable atmosphere.









“We are thrilled to open our doors in my hometown of Elgin,” said Mahjabeen Sulemanjee-Bortocek.“High Haven is more than just a dispensary; it's a community hub. I'm looking forward to sharing our passion for high-quality cannabis and creating a space where our customers can feel welcome and informed.”

High Haven's Elgin IL dispensary will operate with the following hours on a go-forward basis:



Mon-Thurs: 9AM - 9PM

Fri-Sat: 9AM - 10PM Sun: 10AM - 9PM



And don't forget about High Haven's two existing dispensary locations:



Normal IL Dispensary Darien IL Dispensary

Become a member of the High Roller's Club loyalty program to get special access to VIP events, members only hours, private parties and free swag.

About High Haven Cannabis:

High Haven Cannabis is dedicated to providing premium cannabis products in a welcoming and community-oriented environment. With a focus on education, quality, and customer satisfaction, High Haven aims to lead the way in the cannabis industry, offering a trusted source for both experienced users and those new to cannabis.

Visit highhavencannabis.com, High Haven's Illinois dispensaries , and stay connected with High Haven Cannabis on social media:



Instagram: @highhavenofficial

Twitter/X: @HighHaven_

YouTube: @HighHavenCannabisDispensary

Google Business profile for Normal Dispensary :

Google Business profile for Darien Dispensary : Google Business profile for Elgin Dispensary :

Media Contact: Jenna Botwinski Marketing Manager, High Haven Cannabis